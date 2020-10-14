Logiq’s Food Delivery Service Introduces Car Dining for Major Shopping Mall Food Courts in Jakarta

The new service, which delivers food orders directly to vehicles in the mall parking lot, is now available via Logiq’s GoLogiq food delivery app.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (formerly Weyland Tech) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has launched a new food delivery service, “Dine In Your Car,” at Pondok Indah Mall , one of the top five shopping malls in Jakarta, according to Forbes .

The service, offered under the HYPERLINK "https://www.atozgo.co.id/" atozGO Mall brand in Indonesia, enables users to order food from 65 mall restaurants, including The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Goods Burger, Fish & Co, Doner Kebab, Hanei Sushi, Sour Sally Frozen Yogurt, and Baskin Robbins.

Additional mall restaurants continue to be added to the app, with plans to expand delivery options to include groceries from supermarkets and products from merchants operating in the mall. Logiq is working to expand the service to other malls, including two additional owned by Pondok Indah Group, as the rollout continues.

“Our inaugural launch last weekend at one of the largest malls in South Jakarta was a great success,” said Djunaedy Hermawanto, head of Logiq’s Indonesia group. “AtozGO Mall modernizes malls with a new service allowing consumers to easily see all of the restaurant menus, order and pay from the comfort and convenience of their car. We believe all major malls and food courts could benefit from using this service, especially today in this new post-COVID world.”

This news follows Logiq’s recent report that the GoLogiq food delivery service continues to recover from the pandemic lockdowns. The recent launch into residential Jakarta has helped to offset a decline in orders from office workers as they transition to work-from-home. The number of app users currently exceeds 128,000.

A major fintech provider has partnered with GoLogiq in new co-marketing effort for an expanded rollout of the food delivery service. There are also several other large local companies in discussion with Logiq that are looking to expand their service offerings through the GoLogiq platform.

For the atozGO app, download it today from Google Play or the App Store.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its AppLogiq platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. AppLogiq is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.