 

Interim report for Q3-2020 Continued profitability in Copenhagen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:35  |  32   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 68 – 2020
Copenhagen, October 14th, 2020

 

Interim report for Q3-2020: Continued profitability in Copenhagen

 

Continued profitability in Copenhagen and all-time high revenue in the group
In Q3, GreenMobility reached an important milestone, as the operation in Copenhagen reached profitability with profits in both August and September. This has been a milestone for the company, but also for the car sharing industry, as GreenMobility is the first all-electric car sharing business to report profitability and thereby also a proven business.

In addition to the launch of two Swedish cities in end of Q2, GreenMobility launched its service in Antwerp and Gent in Belgium at the end of Q3. Today, GreenMobility operates in 6 cities across 3 countries.

Q3-2019 versus Q3-2020
Overall, compared to Q3-2019, the total including all operational cities:

  • Customers grew by 43% to 103,600
  • Trips dropped by 3% to 165,008
  • Saved CO2 by the fleet dropped by 8% to 167 ton

      (Trips and CO2 included Oslo in Q3-19)

Total revenue grew by DKK 2.3 million or 28% to DKK 10.6 million which is all time high for GreenMobility group.

Result before tax was negative with DKK (11.5) million, a negative deviation from Q3-2019 of DKK 0.7 million. Performance in Copenhagen is positive, the negative result is mainly due to operational costs in Aarhus, Malmö & Gothenburg and launch cost in Belgium.

GreenMobility’s growth strategy of expanding our green car sharing business to European cities is unchanged. To support the continued expansion and growth, the previously announced plans of a capital increase, is expected to be carried out in the near future as a private placement at market price. In connection with the private placement, GreenMobility expects to raise equity in the range of DKK 50-100 million potentially combined with a loan facility in the level of up to DKK 75 million.

For more details, please see the Q3-2020 report attached.

 

For further information:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com
GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor
NORDEN CEF ApS
John Norden
Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte
+45 2072 0200
jn@nordencef.dk

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 EVs in Copenhagen; 200 EVs in Malmø and Gothenburg, and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 100,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North GM in Copenhagen.

 

 

Attachment


GreenMobility Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Repeat: GreenMobility intends to move into Nasdaq Main Market from First North
07.10.20
GreenMobility intends to move into Nasdaq Main Market from First North
06.10.20
Report on Warrants Issued to Executives and Members of the Board
03.10.20
Termination of Liquidity Provider Agreement
29.09.20
GreenMobility issues warrants