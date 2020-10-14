ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s been a little while since we covered P.V. Nano Ce ll Ltd. (PVNNF). And while we may not have brought to you their recent successes and announcements there has been no shortage of them.

In fact, looking at what they’ve posted the past quarter or so it’s clear they’ve had a pretty good summer. For the uninitiated, P.V. Nano Cell is an Israel-based company engaged in developing disruptive technologies that enable innovative products and cost reduction in the manufacturing process of conductive-based applications such as solar cells, ceramics, automotive, sensors, PCB embedded passive components and IoT.

Take a look:

7/29/20 -- PV Nano Cell Expands Its Application Department Services With The Opening Of A New Dedicated Site

The Company announced it has opened a new site for its application team and printers. The new site will house the Company’s application team to serve the increasing number of customers in need for printing solutions, process development and printing services.

Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega stated that “… the opening of these new facilities equipped with all the state-of-the-art necessary equipment and experienced dedicated team, we'll be able to serve our customers better and faster providing high quality samples and work. We now have the capability to work in multiple parallel printing and production lines and ship more prints.”

Our take: We like the CEO’s take on this. Companies leaning into growth with investments into expansion are putting themselves in position to pursue greater revenue and market share.

7/28/20 -- PV Nano Cell Appoints Mr. Masayuki Tani as New Advisory Board Member

The Company appointed Mr. Masayuki Tani as a new advisory board member. For the past three decades, Mr. Tani served in a variety of business executive roles including Vice President of digital products at Ricoh corporation, President and CEO at Lexmark Co. Ltd. (IBM printer subsidiary), COO at InoMicro Incorporated (ITOCHU affiliate) and Chairman of the board at Funai Corp. US and Europe.

Our take: Look at those names… Lexmark, InoMicro, and Funai. Tani brings important experience AND relationships to PV Nano.

7/22/20 -- PV Nano Cell Launches New Program for Turnkey Printing Solutions Focused on Mass-Production Customers

P.V. Nano announced it launched a new, mass-production customer focused program to offer turnkey printing solutions for high-volume manufacturing. Last year PV Nano Cell launched its upgraded solution offering for the printed electronics, mass-production applications. The Company designed & implemented a complete solution approach that allows customers to fully realize the potential of additive manufacturing through inkjet-based electronics printing for mass production applications.