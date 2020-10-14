After the national news headlines of this week and perhaps because of this new world we all live in, the Company’s business model is at the very least, timely. Change is indeed in the air.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A series of announcements from Grey Cloak Tech Inc., (OTC: GRCK) are the subject of this week’s issue of the Emerging Markets Report.

First off, the Company has spent the last 18 months quietly building a foundation with Q1 and Q2 filings showing large increases in year over year revenues while dramatically retiring huge debt, all while acquiring two nutraceutical subsidiaries. The Company recently announced it has filed to change its name to Healthy Extracts Inc. to better align with its science-based, proprietary exclusive products and intellectual properties. The name change better reflects the Company’s focus as it engages in the proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations, along with the sale and distribution of cardiovascular and neuro products. The trading symbol will also change to an as-yet undetermined new symbol.

That’s the first release that caught my eye. But the second one is the one that gives us reason to dig a little deeper.

As we now go through the common practice of wearing masks to prevent contraction of airborne diseases as a pandemic rages on and as flu season descends upon us, Grey Cloak/Healthy Extracts’ business model appears timely, if not well-positioned.

Here’s why, as explained with an excerpt from the most recent press release:

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Introduces ‘Clinical IMMUNE’ to Combat Respiratory Symptoms

“We are excited to introduce Clinical IMMUNE, a truly unique product among all the immune products available in the market today. Consumers would have to take up to 22 pills a day to accomplish what Clinical IMMUNE does with just two pills. In addition, people could be spending up to $200 a month for the 11 key ingredients contained in Clinical IMMUNE, all for under $40 a month,” commented Duke Pitts, President of Grey Cloak Tech. “Clinical IMMUNE is not only designed for today's conditions but is incredible for enhancing immune defense against flu and colds . We believe Clinical IMMUNE will become part of a daily health routine and one of our largest-selling products for years to come.”