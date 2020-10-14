Airinmar selected by Wizz Air for warranty management services

Airinmar will provide a full suite of warranty management services covering airframe, engines and components. The agreement covers the identification, claim and recovery of the multiple airframe, engine and component warranty entitlements provided by Airbus and its suppliers. These services will integrate with Wizz Air’s current materials management activities and focus on maximizing the recovery of Wizz Air’s warranty entitlements and reducing the cost of aircraft maintenance.

BERKSHIRE, England, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR) subsidiary Airinmar, the top global independent provider of component repair cycle management and aircraft warranty solutions, signed a new services agreement with European low-fare carrier Wizz Air.

“Airinmar’s services will support us effectively recovering our warranty entitlements and reduce our maintenance spend on our growing fleet of 134 Airbus aircraft.” said Wizz Air. “With a further 250 aircraft on order, Airinmar’s delivery of new aircraft warranty cost savings and credit recovery aligns with our strategic goals and growth plan.”

“We are delighted to expand our services with Wizz Air, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest ultra-low-cost carrier” said Matt Davies, Airinmar General Manager. “With a proven track record of already delivering our value engineering services to Wizz Air, we are excited to continue our contribution to Wizz Air’s ambitious growth and sustained success over the coming years.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Airinmar

Airinmar has supported airlines, MROs, OEMs, helicopter operators and military programs for more than 35 years through the delivery of its tailored component repair and warranty management support services, which deliver reduced repair expenditure, improved component availability and enhance operational efficiencies. Airinmar is a subsidiary of global aviation aftermarket leader AAR (NYSE: AIR).