 

Wrap Technologies Announces Sponsorship of the Protecting NY Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:37  |  51   |   |   

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC) an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today that it is sponsoring the 2020 Protecting New York Summit being held virtually on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The Summit will offer industry executives, public sector leaders and academics the opportunity to share ideas about New York’s security strategy. Discussion topics range from keeping New Yorkers safe amid the pandemic to community policing and the tools needed to be recognized as a national leader in homeland security and emergency management.

Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies, will be participating in the A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in New York” panel at the Summit. This panel will focus on New York’s public safety concerns given the instability that has resulted from the pandemic, social unrest, and the economic downturn. Industry, community and policy makers will address these issues and talk about solutions and systems to keep everyone safe and healthy. 

Mr. Smith joins a panel of leading experts that includes:

  • Albert Fox Cahn, Executive Director, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project @ The Urban Justice Center (moderator)
  • Council Member, Donovan Richards, Chair, Public Safety
  • Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate of NYC
  • Elizabeth Glazer, Director, Mayor's Ofﬁce of Criminal Justice
  • Craig Longley, Executive Director, Catholic Guardian Services
  • Renee Autumn Ray, Strategy and Innovation Leader, Conduent Transportation Solutions

“Wrap Technologies is delighted to sponsor and participate in the Protecting New York Summit,” said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. “Our mission is to create advanced technologies for the safety and security of public safety. Wrap is working to close a critical gap that exists in policing by offering the BolaWrap Remote Restraint device to benefit not just law enforcement officers but also all of us. We are proud to sponsor this event and share our insight and solutions.”

More information can be found at “2020 Virtual Protecting New York Summit.”

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wraptechnologies.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Wrap Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
WRTC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wrap Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
30.09.20
DEADLINE REMINDER: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC)
30.09.20
WRTC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies Inc.
29.09.20
WRTC INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has been Filed Against Wrap Technologies Inc.
27.09.20
WRTC INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Wrap Technologies Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws
26.09.20
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – WRTC
25.09.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
25.09.20
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. – WRTC
25.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) Investors
24.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc.