Wrap Technologies Announces Sponsorship of the Protecting NY Summit

Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies, will be participating in the “ A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in New York” panel at the Summit. This panel will focus on New York’s public safety concerns given the instability that has resulted from the pandemic, social unrest, and the economic downturn. Industry, community and policy makers will address these issues and talk about solutions and systems to keep everyone safe and healthy.

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (Nasdaq: WRTC) an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today that it is sponsoring the 2020 Protecting New York Summit being held virtually on Thursday, October 15, 2020. The Summit will offer industry executives, public sector leaders and academics the opportunity to share ideas about New York’s security strategy. Discussion topics range from keeping New Yorkers safe amid the pandemic to community policing and the tools needed to be recognized as a national leader in homeland security and emergency management.

Mr. Smith joins a panel of leading experts that includes:

Albert Fox Cahn, Executive Director, Surveillance Technology Oversight Project @ The Urban Justice Center (moderator)

Council Member, Donovan Richards, Chair, Public Safety

Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate of NYC

Elizabeth Glazer, Director, Mayor's Ofﬁce of Criminal Justice

Craig Longley, Executive Director, Catholic Guardian Services

Renee Autumn Ray, Strategy and Innovation Leader, Conduent Transportation Solutions

“Wrap Technologies is delighted to sponsor and participate in the Protecting New York Summit,” said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. “Our mission is to create advanced technologies for the safety and security of public safety. Wrap is working to close a critical gap that exists in policing by offering the BolaWrap Remote Restraint device to benefit not just law enforcement officers but also all of us. We are proud to sponsor this event and share our insight and solutions.”

More information can be found at “2020 Virtual Protecting New York Summit.”

About Wrap Technologies (WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wraptechnologies.com.