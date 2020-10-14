Age Scotland Selects 8x8 to Support Older People This Winter

Supporting those over the age of 50, Age Scotland is the leading national charity representing and promoting the rights and interests of older people whilst helping them to enjoy later life. The charity operates a national helpline offering information, friendship and advice for older people, their families and carers.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Age Scotland , a national charity for older people, rapidly deployed the 8x8 Open Communications Platform TM in five days to help them work remotely while continuing to provide support services for vulnerable older people.

In the face of the global health crisis, Age Scotland experienced a surge in call volumes, increasing by 500 percent. As a result, the charity needed to more than double its contact centre team. It also needed to fast-track the deployment of a technology solution that would enable a mobilised workforce, and allow them to communicate and collaborate with the community, and effectively manage high call volumes through improved queue management and routing. Working with their Telecoms Partner, Frontier Group, Age Scotland selected 8x8’s integrated voice, chat, video conferencing, and contact centre solution, which was rapidly deployed in five days.

“8x8 surprised us with extra functionality that we now realise we need,” said Laura Stenhouse, Telephony Manager at Age Scotland. “8x8 Meet has added a whole new dimension to our teams, community groups and veterans’ projects. We can host friendship circles online and enable people to interact via video. Platform features such as call recording and analytics have helped us gain valuable customer insights and identify trends to shape policies and give older people a voice in the community. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform is incredibly flexible and a step closer to providing the best possible experience for both our employees and older people.”

“We are delighted to be working with Age Scotland as they continue to support their community during these unprecedented times. Our dedicated team is committed to helping organisations effectively manage changing employee and customer needs, ensuring that communication remains at the very core of their operations,” said Jamie Snaddon, Managing Director, EMEA at 8x8. “Future-proofing their communications strategy, Age Scotland is focused on increasing responsiveness, productivity and resilience - something that’s even more crucial this year and as we head into winter.”

The Charity Digital Skills report showed that now two thirds (66 percent) of charities are delivering all work remotely, meaning their reliance on technology has increased dramatically. With the winter months approaching, when many older people require additional support, Age Scotland is perfectly positioned with the 8x8 Open Communications Platform to effectively manage the peak in demand for their services, and support the vulnerable now and in the future.

About Age Scotland:

Age Scotland is the national charity for older people. They work to improve the lives of everyone over the age of 50 so that they can love later life. They support and enable hundreds of older people’s community groups across Scotland, provide information and advice through their free helpline and publications, tackle loneliness and isolation with a range of services and much more. They work to influence policy makers and run campaigns with the aim of making Scotland the best place in the world to grow older.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact centre, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

