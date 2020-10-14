 

Grayscale Investments Secures More Than $1 Billion in New Investments in Q3

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 14:45  |  35   |   |   

Digital Currency Asset Manager Experiences Another Record-Breaking Quarter, Reflecting Demand for Digital Currency Asset Class

New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today released its 3Q20 Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, a comprehensive report that highlights investment activity across the Grayscale family of products.

During the third quarter of 2020, Grayscale raised $1.05 billion into its investment products, marking the largest capital inflow in a single quarter in the firm’s history. Year-to-date investment into the Grayscale family of products has surpassed $2.4 billion, more than double the $1.2 billion cumulative inflow into the products from 2013-2019.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust continued to lead investment demand, with inflows of $719.3 million in 3Q20. The Trust’s AUM has grown 147% YTD, making it one of the fastest growing investment products. 

Demand for other Grayscale products grew significantly in the third quarter as well, with investment into products excluding Grayscale Bitcoin Trust accounting for 31% of inflows during 3Q20. Among alternative products, the most notable increase in appetite has emerged for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust, Grayscale Litecoin Trust, and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund. On average, the aforementioned products saw inflows increase by more than 1,400% quarter-over-quarter.

The majority of investment continued to come from institutional investors, accounting for 81% of investment in 3Q20. Additionally, investors continue to broaden their digital asset exposure, with 57% of investment coming from multi-product investors in 3Q20. 

To read the entire 3Q20 Grayscale Digital Asset Investment Report, visit: https://gryscl.co/33RIRkr.

Grayscale's investment products are available to institutional and individual accredited investors through their respective periodic and ongoing private placements. Grayscale’s single-asset investment products provide exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Horizen (ZEN), Litecoin (LTC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP, and Zcash (ZEC). Additionally, Grayscale’s diversified investment product, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, provides exposure to the top digital currencies by market capitalization. As of September 30, 2020, Grayscale had approximately $5.9 billion in assets under management across its family of 10 products.

Additionally, secondary markets exist for six of Grayscale’s products as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:BCHG), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:LTCN) and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) are publicly-quoted and available to all individual and institutional investors on the OTCQX Best Market and other OTC Markets.* 

*Each Product offers a private placement to accredited investors. The investment objective of each Product is for its Shares (based on digital assets per Share) to reflect the value of digital assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities.

Because each Product does not currently operate a redemption program, there can be no assurance that the value of such Product’s Shares will reflect the value of the assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities, and the Shares of such Product, if traded on any secondary market, may trade at a substantial premium over, or a substantial discount to, the value of the assets held by such Product, less such Product’s expenses and other liabilities, and such Product may be unable to meet its investment objective.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Grayscale Investments 
Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $5.9B in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co and follow @Grayscale

CONTACT: Press Contact
press@grayscale.co

Seite 1 von 2
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer ...
ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales at 47.5% gross margin in Q3 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Grayscale Ethereum Trust Becomes SEC Reporting Company