Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution

The North American west coast spent much of the Summer and early Fall covered in a thick blanket of gray smoke caused by record-breaking wildfires in California, Oregon, and Washington State, highlighting the impact of climate change. Global carbon emissions reached 33 gigatonnes in 2019 according to the International Energy Agency. As the effects of these emissions become impossible to ignore, governments around the world are mandating low carbon energy solutions. The European Union has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030, and in the United States, momentum is growing behind the Green New Deal. These goals are generating demand for low-carbon solutions such as renewable natural gas (RNG). Companies like Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSXV: GRN) have pioneered the technology and in recent years, energy giants like BP (NYSE: BP), Enbridge (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) , Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B) have made major investments in the clean energy sector.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSXV: GRN) is a market leader in upgrading low-grade biogas to high-value, sustainable RNG. RNG is pipeline-quality natural gas that is produced from organic waste material such as food waste or manure. RNG can be used interchangeably with conventional natural gas, meaning that it can be used for any application where conventional natural gas is used and can be transported the same way. Any vehicle designed to run on natural gas can run on RNG. Because RNG is produced using waste materials that would otherwise still break down, use of this fuel significantly reduces the carbon intensity and in some cases may even be carbon negative. RNG helps to reduce the build-up of materials that would otherwise be lying in landfills, while also reducing the need for carbon-intensive traditional natural gas.

Greenlane Renewables is focused on using RNG to decarbonize commercial transportation and the natural gas grid. The company provides biogas upgrading systems that remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in raw biogas. The end result of Greenlane's systems is a clean RNG that is ready for pipeline injection, liquefaction, or direct use as a vehicle fuel. Greenlane leads the global RNG industry in supplied capacity, with more than 100 installations in 18 countries. The company supplies major end-users like Enbridge and Fortis.