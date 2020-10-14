Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Expected to Exceed $240 Billion by 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global water and waste-water treatment market has literally been rising over the past several years and is projected to continue to do so! "Increasing global water stress coupled with industrial wastewater disposal in aquatic ecosystems has led to a boost in the water reclamation requirements," the provider of market research reports stated in Global Recycling, "In order to curb these growing issues, the consumption of effective treatment equipment systems is likely to propel over the forecast period. The rise in industrial activities and growing contamination have further demanded the treatment of water to make it suitable for end-use purposes. People awareness toward environmental pollution is also a key driver for water and wastewater treatment market." Nowadays, declining water quality has become a global concern. It can directly influence the cost of providing water by utilities, reduce the volume of water available for use, and indirectly affect human health. Water pollution mostly occurs as a result of agriculture run-off, domestic sewage, and industrial effluents. Water treatment plants collects effluent from industrial and municipal sources and treats it to a level of purification that enables its reuse in agriculture, industry, and even as potable drinking source. One of the most significant improvements in the water industry in the recent year is the advancement in membrane technology. There is a vast array of novel membrane material used to treat and help reuse water. For instance, polymeric and ceramic membranes are well known in the industry. The use of membrane technology is increasing due to improvement in recent years that has made them affordable, efficient, and effective. As a result of all these factors, the water treatment industry witnessing boom across the globe. Active companies in the markets this week include: Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), LifeQuest World Corp. (OTCPK: LQWC), Pentair (NYSE: PNR), Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG).

