Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The restaurant, food & beverage market is influenced by a continuous change in tastes and trends of consumers. A good example of that is the rapid expansion of online delivery services, such as Uber Eats, Swiggy, Zomato, DoorDash and Deliveroo, which has gone in in the past few years, and even more so during the pandemic. Moreover, development of e-commerce/online platforms and on-the-go food services coupled with innovations in packaging, introduction of low-fat beverages, gluten free products, and more are also contributing significantly to the growth of the market. And, according to data published by Allied Market Research, the fast-food market size was valued at USD 647.7 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 931.7 Billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT), Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)

As a result of the pandemic, online sales have become the new normal. A report by MiQ indicates that online orders for pickup and delivery are thriving, with stable increase rates, particularly for casual dining and quick-serve or fast-food restaurants, where site visits and purchases have been increasing. "I think restaurateurs are going to have to think increasingly more systemically about if food in the home is going to become much more the norm," said Oliver Wright, Global Lead of Accenture's Consumer Goods and Services Practice according to CNBC. "In terms of what we eat and where we eat, it's probably going to be the biggest shakeout we've seen in our adult lifetimes."

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) announced breaking news that, "CROP CIRCLE, its casual street food restaurant in New York City, has witnessed a 25% monthly growth in sales from August 2020 to October 2020.

As previously announced, Urban Tea now owns the registered trademark of "CROP CIRCLE" in the United States. The Company operates the Crop Circle restaurant in Greenwich Village near Washington Square Park, which features "guokui," a flatbread baked in a clay oven with various choices of flavorful fillings such as shrimp, beef, pork, chicken, preserved vegetables and brown sugar, a popular street snack originating from northern China's Shanxi province. The Company also owns the trademark "MENO" and operates MENO, a modern tea and coffee shop with a small curated food menu.