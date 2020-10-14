 

Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  98   |   |   

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The restaurant, food & beverage market is influenced by a continuous change in tastes and trends of consumers. A good example of that is the rapid expansion of online delivery services, such as Uber Eats, Swiggy, Zomato, DoorDash and Deliveroo, which has gone in in the past few years, and even more so during the pandemic. Moreover, development of e-commerce/online platforms and on-the-go food services coupled with innovations in packaging, introduction of low-fat beverages, gluten free products, and more are also contributing significantly to the growth of the market. And, according to data published by Allied Market Research, the fast-food market size was valued at USD 647.7 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 931.7 Billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT), Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR)

As a result of the pandemic, online sales have become the new normal. A report by MiQ indicates that online orders for pickup and delivery are thriving, with stable increase rates, particularly for casual dining and quick-serve or fast-food restaurants, where site visits and purchases have been increasing. "I think restaurateurs are going to have to think increasingly more systemically about if food in the home is going to become much more the norm," said Oliver Wright, Global Lead of Accenture's Consumer Goods and Services Practice according to CNBC. "In terms of what we eat and where we eat, it's probably going to be the biggest shakeout we've seen in our adult lifetimes."

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) announced breaking news that, "CROP CIRCLE, its casual street food restaurant in New York City, has witnessed a 25% monthly growth in sales from August 2020 to October 2020.

As previously announced, Urban Tea now owns the registered trademark of "CROP CIRCLE" in the United States. The Company operates the Crop Circle restaurant in Greenwich Village near Washington Square Park, which features "guokui," a flatbread baked in a clay oven with various choices of flavorful fillings such as shrimp, beef, pork, chicken, preserved vegetables and brown sugar, a popular street snack originating from northern China's Shanxi province. The Company also owns the trademark "MENO" and operates MENO, a modern tea and coffee shop with a small curated food menu.

Seite 1 von 5
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to ...
Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Wirex Achieves Record Crowdfund for Crypto Company, Raising Over £3.7 Million
Budweiser Celebrates Halsey's Emotional Journey To Make Her Name In Latest "Be A King" Global ...
Cin7 appoints David Kennedy as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease