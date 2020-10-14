Humana Announces Major Tennessee Expansion, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in 31 More Counties

These Medicare Advantage plan options will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021.

As part of Humana Inc. ’s (NYSE: HUM) major Tennessee expansion in 2021, the leading health and well-being company announced today it is introducing a new Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan in rural communities located in 31 counties in the Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville areas. The company also said it will offer its Humana Honor plan in every county in Tennessee. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, it may be helpful coverage for military veterans seeking to complement their Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

“In previous years, people eligible for Medicare living in rural communities have had limited options,” said Doug Haaland, Humana Medicare President for Tennessee and Alabama. “We’re thrilled to bring this affordable and robust Medicare Advantage plan option to people in these counties and to increase our commitment to the health and well-being of Tennesseans.”

The Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plan being offered in these counties provides people with Medicare an affordable alternative to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. The plan offers a $0 premium, no or low copays for doctor’s visits, a quarterly $150 over-the-counter allowance, as well as hearing, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage.

The Humana Honor plan, now offered statewide in 2021, is a $0 premium Medicare Advantage HMO option. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, it can complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

Humana Medicare Advantage plans, including the Humana Honor plan, are recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

Most Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:

SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.

Go365 TM , a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.

, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities. Humana Well Dine, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

The 31 rural counties where Humana is introducing its Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plan include: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Clay, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fentress, Gibson, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, McNairy, Moore, Obion, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Smith, Stewart, Trousdale, Van Buren, Wayne and Weakley.