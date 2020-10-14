 

Humana Announces Major Tennessee Expansion, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in 31 More Counties

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

As part of Humana Inc.’s (NYSE: HUM) major Tennessee expansion in 2021, the leading health and well-being company announced today it is introducing a new Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plan in rural communities located in 31 counties in the Knoxville, Memphis, Nashville areas. The company also said it will offer its Humana Honor plan in every county in Tennessee. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, it may be helpful coverage for military veterans seeking to complement their Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.

These Medicare Advantage plan options will be available during this year’s Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period – or AEP - which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2020, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2021.

“In previous years, people eligible for Medicare living in rural communities have had limited options,” said Doug Haaland, Humana Medicare President for Tennessee and Alabama. “We’re thrilled to bring this affordable and robust Medicare Advantage plan option to people in these counties and to increase our commitment to the health and well-being of Tennesseans.”

The Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plan being offered in these counties provides people with Medicare an affordable alternative to original Medicare only, or original Medicare paired with a Medicare Supplement plan. The plan offers a $0 premium, no or low copays for doctor’s visits, a quarterly $150 over-the-counter allowance, as well as hearing, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage.

The Humana Honor plan, now offered statewide in 2021, is a $0 premium Medicare Advantage HMO option. While the Humana Honor plan is an option for all people eligible for Medicare, it can complement VA health care coverage by covering health care services at non-VA (civilian) facilities and including robust dental coverage. Because some veterans may prefer prescription drug coverage through their VA benefits, the Humana Honor Plan does not include prescription drug coverage.

Humana Medicare Advantage plans, including the Humana Honor plan, are recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military and their families.

Most Humana Medicare Advantage plans also include:

  • SilverSneakers, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers, and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind.
  • Go365TM, a wellness and rewards program designed to motivate and reward members for taking steps toward healthy behaviors, like receiving recommended wellness screenings, flu shots, and other healthy activities.
  • Humana Well Dine, which provides nutritious meals to eligible Medicare members recovering from an inpatient stay in a hospital or skilled nursing facility.

The 31 rural counties where Humana is introducing its Humana Medicare Advantage HMO plan include: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Clay, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fentress, Gibson, Hardin, Henderson, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lake, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Macon, McNairy, Moore, Obion, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Smith, Stewart, Trousdale, Van Buren, Wayne and Weakley.

Seite 1 von 2
Humana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Humana Welcomes Additional Retail Pharmacies to Preferred Medicare Part D Network
12.10.20
Humana, Humana Foundation Commit More Than $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Efforts in Georgia
08.10.20
CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage Plan Achieves 5-Stars Third Year in a Row
08.10.20
Humana’s Medicare Advantage Members are in 4-Star and Above Contracts for 2021, Reflecting Ongoing Commitment to Quality Care and Improved Health Outcomes
08.10.20
Humana Expanding in New Jersey, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in Four More Counties
07.10.20
Humana Medicare Advantage Members Benefit From Improved Health Outcomes, Preventive Care and an Estimated $4 Billion in Reduced Costs Through Value-Based Care
06.10.20
Humana and Fresenius Medical Care North America Announce Expanded Collaboration to Improve Care Coordination
05.10.20
Centura Health and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Colorado Springs
05.10.20
Grand View Health and Humana Sign Medicare Network Agreement in Pennsylvania
01.10.20
Humana Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 3, 2020