Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty Educates, Guides & Simplifies Product Choices

Ulta Beauty, the nation’s leading beauty retailer, launched Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty in all stores and on ulta.com this week. The first-of-its-kind, holistic initiative focuses on delivering transparency to inspire more informed, conscious product choices for guests, their loved ones and the environment.

Ulta Beauty’s proprietary research shows an overwhelming 75% of consumers wish it were easier to know which products are truly clean while 63% of clean buyers state “safer for the planet” options are somewhat or very important1. Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty directly addresses these needs with established criteria to certify brands across five pillars, making it the most comprehensive program of its kind in the beauty industry.

“The introduction of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty reflects the incredible value we place on listening to our guests. We consistently work to answer their evolving desires and with this holistic effort, we’re aligning beauty choices with their personal values,” said Dave Kimbell, president of Ulta Beauty. “The nationwide launch of this platform delivers a unique and holistic way to empower guests on their respective wellbeing and consciousness journeys.”

Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty will include many beloved brands including, but not limited to Tula, Beekman 1802, Pacifica, Juice Beauty, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fekkai, Tarte, Mad Hippie, Kreyol Essence and Ulta Beauty Collection as certified options available within the program’s five pillars:

  • Clean Ingredients: Excludes parabens, phthalates, and other ingredients on Ulta Beauty’s Made Without List
  • Cruelty Free: Accepts Peta, Leaping Bunny, or Choose Cruelty Free certifications for brands that do not conduct animal testing
  • Vegan: Created without animal products, by-products or derivatives
  • Sustainable Packaging: To qualify, at least 50% of a brand’s packaging must be made from bio-sourced or recycled materials, or be recyclable or refillable, contributing towards Ulta Beauty’s pledge to ensure at least 50% of all packaging sold will be sustainable by 2025.
  • Positive Impact: Highlights brands that have giving back at their core

The launch marks the official release of Ulta Beauty’s Made Without List, the ingredient standard used to certify brands under the Clean Ingredients pillar, which was developed with consideration for the human and environmental health impact of ingredients. Beginning in 2021, guests will find in-store and online guidance to easily identify clean products that comply with the list.

