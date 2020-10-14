 

Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

14.10.2020, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Stewart Information Services Corp. (NYSE: STC) announced today it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The call will follow the company’s release of earnings after the close of trading on Wednesday, October 21. Individuals wishing to participate can dial (800) 894-5910 (USA) and (785) 424-1052 (International) – access code STCQ320. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 22, 2020 until midnight on October 29, 2020 by dialing (800) 938-2796 (USA) or (402) 220-9030 (International). Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through STC’s Investor Relations website at http://www.stewart.com/investor-relations/earnings-call.html.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

