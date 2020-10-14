 

Cambridge Global Payments & Ripple Partnership Goes Live

Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE: FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, announced today the commercial launch of its partnership with Ripple, the enterprise blockchain solution for certain global payments, to deliver cross-border payment solutions to B2B customers. The partnership between Ripple and Cambridge, will optimize payment delivery using RippleNet, Ripple’s global payments network.

During the pilot phase of the partnership, deposits to vendors who used preferred banking partner Siam Commercial Bank saw a 99% reduction in time to payout with RippleNet compared with other providers - a significant drop from the current average of two days.

Cambridge also reported experiencing a higher level of transparency and certainty throughout the payment process. Cambridge is exploring additional countries and currencies that can benefit from access to RippleNet.

“We entered into the relationship with Ripple because it presented Cambridge a great opportunity to use distributed ledger technology to reduce the amount of time it takes for customers to pay their overseas vendors,” said Mark Frey, President, Cambridge Global Payments. “By expanding this relationship, we broaden our reach into the Asia-Pacific region, while providing customers the rapid payment delivery they expect.”

“Ripple and Cambridge understand the importance of blockchain technology to improve cross-border payments for customers and bringing greater certainty into the delivery of cross-border payments,” said Pat Thelen, VP, North America Managing Director at Ripple. “Given today’s realities, adding more technology options is even more critical to ensuring faster payments across the globe.”

A recent study from Juniper Research indicated the total value of B2B cross-border payments will jump to $35 trillion USD in 2022 from a COVID-related low of USD $27 trillion in 2020, a cumulative growth of nearly 30%. The traditional global payments systems involve many intermediaries—which can slow down payments and introduces a higher margin for error. Additional lag-time can impact SMEs’ ability to and grow and scale their business. New technologies like RippleNet that can reduce lag-time are key to tapping the growing cross-border SME B2B payments market.

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

