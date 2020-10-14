Boston Private Releases Survey on Threats to Family Offices

Boston Private, a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, today released a proprietary report titled “Surveying the Risk and Threat Landscape to Family Offices,” which explores the increasingly complex threats that family offices face and offers actionable data to improve risk management processes. The full report can be accessed here.

Wealthy families and family offices have long been targets for various threats, but the variety and complexity of those threats are growing dramatically. The complexity, paired with a lack of data and intelligence specific to the audience, often prevents family office executives from adequately identifying and managing risk.