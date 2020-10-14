Boston Private Releases Survey on Threats to Family Offices
Boston Private, a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services, today released a proprietary report titled “Surveying the Risk and Threat Landscape to Family Offices,” which explores the increasingly complex threats that family offices face and offers actionable data to improve risk management processes. The full report can be accessed here.
Wealthy families and family offices have long been targets for various threats, but the variety and complexity of those threats are growing dramatically. The complexity, paired with a lack of data and intelligence specific to the audience, often prevents family office executives from adequately identifying and managing risk.
With responses from 200 executives at single and multi-family offices, the report offers rare insight into the mindset of family offices as it relates to risk management, alongside a comprehensive overview of the risk landscape, including:
- A need for better insider threat procedures: Eight-in-ten (81%) family offices do not conduct periodic background checks on personnel.
- Prevalence of cyber-attacks: Over a quarter (26%) of family offices have suffered a cyberattack, with almost two-thirds of the reported cases occurring within the last year.
- Potential vulnerabilities from known external partners: Over a quarter (28%) of family offices have never carried out a review of the risks posed by third-party vendor relationships.
- Lack of readiness for major disruptions: Almost three-in-ten family offices (29%) did not have a business continuity plan in place before the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Need for increased stress testing: While over half (58%) of family offices have trained employees and family members on risks, only around a quarter (28%) have conducted testing.
“The evolving landscape of how family office risk management systems can be breached has made the task of preventing a breach so much harder. Moreover, the attitudes of many principals and family office executives around risk opens this group up to specialized problems,” said Edward V. Marshall, the author of the report who helps lead the family office practice at Boston Private. “Vendors, advisors and families alike have seen this manifest itself in an underestimation of threats, frustration concerning effective protective measures, and a reactionary mindset.”
