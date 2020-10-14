 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Mesoblast Limited Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) securities between April 16, 2019 and October 1, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Kristal v. Mesoblast Limited, No. 20-cv-08430, and is assigned to Judge Philip M. Halpern. The Mesoblast class action lawsuit charges Mesoblast and certain of its executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Mesoblast securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Mesoblast class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Mesoblast class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Mesoblast class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Mesoblast class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Mesoblast class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the Mesoblast class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Mesoblast class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than December 7, 2020.

Mesoblast develops allogeneic cellular medicines using its mesenchymal lineage cell therapy platform. Mesoblast’s lead product candidate, RYONCIL (remestemcel-L), is an investigational therapy comprising mesenchymal stem cells derived from bone marrow. In February 2018, Mesoblast announced that remestemcel-L met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial to treat children with steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease (“SR-aGVHD”). In early 2020, Mesoblast completed its rolling submission of its Biologics License Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to secure marketing authorization to commercialize remestemcel-L for children with SR-aGVHD.

