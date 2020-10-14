Temas Resources Confirms Experienced Resource Executive to Join Board of Directors

Mr. Kutluoglu was Exploration Manager for Kaminak Gold Corporation from 2012 to 2015 and was part of the team that delivered the maiden resource, positive preliminary economic assessment and positive feasibility study for the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon, which was subsequently acquired by Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Corporation) for $520 million.

Mr. Kutluoglu commented, “During my work on the Coffee Gold Project at Kaminak Gold, we were always focused on generating value for shareholders, and that same drive is what I see in the team here at Temas Resources.”

Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geoscientist and Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists with more than fifteen years of notable exploration experience in a wide variety of commodities across North America. Mr. Kutluoglu began his career working with the team that discovered the Broken Hammer deposit for Wallbridge Mining Company Limited. Mr. Kutluoglu then, as a Project Geologist from 2006 to 2009, was responsible for planning, implementing, and reporting on exploration programs across Canada for various clients while working for Equity Exploration. The 2009 field season was spent working with Gold Fields Limited, conducting porphyry exploration in British Columbia. In 2009 thru 2010, Mr. Kutluoglu filled a similar role at Kiska Metals Corp. (acquired by AuRico Metals Inc., and less than one year later acquired by Centerra Gold Inc. for $290 million). From Kiska Metals, Mr. Kutluoglu went on to be part of the team that created Evrim Resources Corp. (now Orogen Royalties Inc. after merger with Renaissance Gold Inc.) and acted as VP Business Development from 2011 to 2012. In 2012-2015, Mr. Kutluoglu was Exploration Manager for Kaminak Gold Corporation, which was subsequently acquired by Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Corporation) for $520 million.

“The fortunate experiences of being involved in past success stories is why I so look forward to being able to contribute my efforts to Temas Resources,” noted Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, “The opportunity to play a leading role in advancing Temas Resources’ projects in the Grenville Geological Province is one I am privileged to be a part of.”