ServiceMac Accelerates Growth with CoreLogic

“CoreLogic was our first choice—their data is superior, they know the industry and we have the utmost trust in them,” said Bob Caruso, president and CEO of ServiceMac. “ServiceMac was not simply looking for a vendor, we wanted to team up with a reliable collaborator, one who knows our business and is invested in our success. CoreLogic fit the bill on all fronts.”

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the successful implementation of its tax, flood and fraud solutions by ServiceMac, an innovative startup sub-servicer led by industry veteran Bob Caruso. One of the mortgage servicing sector’s fastest growing companies, ServiceMac chose CoreLogic specifically to support the company’s accelerated growth trajectory.

As part of its collaboration with CoreLogic, ServiceMac is now in the process of implementing the CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform. The platform is a cloud-based solution that transforms real estate tax servicing, which has historically been a complex paper-based process, into a highly automated and streamlined workflow. Additionally, tighter integration with the nation’s 22,000 taxing agencies facilitates near real-time tax data exchange, resulting in reduced exceptions, increased accuracy and efficiency and a significantly improved client experience. The DigitalTax Platform is designed to deliver unparalleled transparency into key data, enabling mortgage loan lenders to make dynamic payment decisions and optimize their portfolio and cash management.

“By delivering reliable, near real-time data from taxing agencies nationwide, our DigitalTax Platform will help ServiceMac achieve unprecedented performance,” said Nancy Langer, executive, Real Estate Tax and Payment Solutions, CoreLogic. “Our goal is to help ServiceMac streamline their critical workflows and support their commitment to delivering a world-class experience to its customers. Our DigitalTax Platform has generated great momentum in the marketplace and has driven increased growth in market share. We have already signed and converted 17 new clients to this platform in the last 18 months, representing 5 million loans — out of our total 40 million loans — that are currently under service for tax processing.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

About ServiceMac

ServiceMac is focused on providing superior technology, products, and services for the mortgage and real estate industries backed by highly personalized service and support. Through continuous innovation and acquisition, its offerings are comprised of personalized solutions that span the mortgage continuum and enhance security, customer satisfaction, and profitability. More information can be found at www.servicemacusa.com.

CLGX-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005268/en/