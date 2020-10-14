 

GE Healthcare Introduces New Edge Technology Designed to Give Clinicians Rapid Access to Critical Data

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  42   |   |   

GE Healthcare today introduced Edison HealthLink, new edge computing technology designed specifically for the needs of healthcare providers, that allows clinicians to collect, analyze and act upon critical data closer to its source. With 10 applications already available through Edison HealthLink – including TrueFidelity image reconstruction, Mural Virtual Care and CT Smart Subscription – the solution gives healthcare providers another entry point into the Edison ecosystem.

While COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of cloud technology, analyzing data from a distance can pose various risks to operational efficiency and patient care. Concerns around bandwidth, network and latency challenges remain when a matter of seconds could determine the outcome for a patient. For example, time is critical when diagnosing and treating stroke—around 2 million brain cells die every minute1 until blood flow is restored, increasing the risk of permanent damage. Running advanced post-processing software at the edge to evaluate brain scans allows clinicians to analyze and act upon critical data without sending it to the cloud, enabling rapid decision making.

“COVID-19 has accelerated industry-wide trends with implications for the future of care delivery. It’s time to apply these trends and use them to modernize the current health system infrastructure,” said Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer, GE Healthcare. “As more care delivery becomes virtual and as more healthcare data moves to the cloud, technologies like Edison HealthLink provide a bridge, allowing devices to operate on premise, at the edge and in the cloud.”

By operating medical devices that connect to Edison HealthLink, health systems can continually receive advanced software updates without requiring new equipment – essentially extending the life of existing assets.

Built using GE’s deep healthcare domain expertise, Edison HealthLink runs the Edison Health Services software stack, which provides a set of healthcare-specific services – including HIPAA-compliant data aggregation, connectivity, advanced visualization, AI and non-AI algorithm orchestration – that developers can leverage to build and deploy clinical applications and workflows. These capabilities, along with other development tools, can serve as the delivery platform for third-party developers with edge applications for the healthcare industry. The Edison Health Service software stack can be deployed at the edge, on premise and in the cloud.

This Edison HealthLink news marks another milestone for GE Healthcare’s Edison ecosystem, which helps GE Healthcare and select strategic partners design, develop, manage, secure and distribute applications and algorithms quickly. Healthcare applications deployed on Edison HealthLink are part of GE Healthcare’s efforts to provide clinicians with tools that help them aggregate data, apply AI and analytics to that data and uncover insights – empowering clinicians to achieve better patient outcomes, gain efficiency and reduce errors.

For more information, visit gehealthcare.com.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $16.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information

1 University of Michigan Health System. "After a stroke, every minute counts: New national guide for care." ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 28 February 2013.

General Electric Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:40 Uhr
Trotz Luftfahrtkrise: Griechische Airline bestellt vier Airbus A320neo
13.10.20
GE Digital 2020 User Conference: From Resilience to Innovation
12.10.20
GE Healthcare Receives FDA Clearance for Vivid Ultra Edition, AI-Powered Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Designed to Shorten Diagnostic Exam Time and Improve Measurement Consistency
06.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade(1) 
05.10.20
Luftfahrt-Zulieferbranche wegen Corona tief in der Krise
01.10.20
2 Punkte gegen und 2 für die Siemens Energy-Aktie
30.09.20
GE Healthcare Unveils Voluson SWIFT, AI-Enhanced Women’s Health Ultrasound with Industry-First Auto Recognition Tools to Help Improve Efficiency
28.09.20
GE9X Engine Achieves FAA Certification
25.09.20
Danaher Aktie – Jetzt noch kaufen um jeden Preis?
24.09.20
Air Transport Services Group Selects GE Aviation for Digital Agreement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
3.159
GENERAL ELECTRIC 851144 - So günstig wie noch nie