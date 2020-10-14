 

Y-mAbs Announces FDA Clearance of IND for its Lutetium-177 Labeled Omburtamab Antibody

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA for the treatment of medulloblastoma, which is the most common type of primary brain cancer in children. Medulloblastomas are invasive, rapidly growing tumors that, unlike most brain tumors, spread through the cerebrospinal fluid and frequently metastasize to different locations along the surface of the brain and spinal cord.

177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA embodies the Company’s naked omburtamab antibody radiolabeled with lutetium-177, using DTPA to chelate the lutetium radioisotope to the antibody. Lutetium-177 is a beta-emitter with a half-life of 6.7 days and a maximum energy of 0.5 MeV, corresponding to a maximum soft-tissue penetration of approximately 1 mm.

We anticipate that an international multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial will be initiated for the screening of pediatric patients with medulloblastoma during the fourth quarter of 2020.

“Based on our clinical experience with 131I-omburtamab for B7-H3 positive brain metastasis, we are excited to see 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA make its way to the clinic to establish the safety profile and to determine the maximum tolerated dose. In this study, we hope to leverage our clinical experience from treating 27 medulloblastoma patients with 131I-omburtamab, again using indwelling catheters for intracerebroventricular drug delivery,” said Thomas Gad, founder, Chairman and President.

Dr. Claus Moller, Chief Executive Officer further notes, “Children with medulloblastoma represent a clear unmet medical need, and we are very pleased to move this product to the clinic. In addition, we have submitted a separate IND for a basket trial in B7-H3 positive CNS/LM cancers in adults to leverage our experience from treating more than 25 adults with 131I-omburtamab. We expect to initiate the study for the first adult patients to be treated with 177Lu-omburtamab-DTPA during the fourth quarter of 2020, and we are genuinely thrilled to widen our clinical reach to include adult indications.”

