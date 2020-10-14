 

Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Delivery of the M/V Magic Horizon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  50   |   |   

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces today that on October 9, 2020 it took delivery of the 2010 Japan-built Panamax dry bulk vessel it had previously agreed to acquire as announced on July 29, 2020, the M/V Magic Horizon (the “Magic Horizon Acquisition”). The Magic Horizon Acquisition was financed in whole with cash on hand that the Company raised in the two equity offerings that it conducted in June and July of this year.

On October 13, 2020, a few days following its delivery to the Company, the M/V Magic Horizon commenced employment under a previously announced time charter agreement with an expected term of between 10 to 14 months that is anticipated to provide the Company with approximately $3.3 million of gross incremental revenues for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter and approximately $4.8 million should employment extend to its maximum period.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Castor, commented:

“We are very pleased to announce the prompt and successful delivery of the M/V Magic Horizon, the fifth vessel in our fleet. Since the initiation of our fleet expansion program in September 2019, we have acquired and taken delivery of five dry bulk carrier vessels, while we anticipate to imminently bring the size of our fleet to six vessels by taking delivery of our most recently announced acquisition. We believe that 2020 is a milestone year for us that establishes our presence in the dry bulk market. Our goal is to diligently continue pursuing our growth strategy while also paying close attention to the overall shipping market dynamics.”  

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium-term charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

The Company's fleet currently consists of five Panamax dry bulk vessels and, upon completion of the second of the previously announced acquisitions of two 2010 Japan-built Panamax dry bulk carrier vessels, our fleet will consist of six Panamax dry bulk vessels.

For more information please visit the company’s website at www.castormaritime.com

Seite 1 von 3
Castor Maritime Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
RedHill Biopharma Announces Partnerships to Expand Manufacturing for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Charter Agreement for Its Recently Acquired Vessel & Fleet Commercial Update
01.10.20
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Vessel Acquisition