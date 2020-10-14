EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with American Industrial Hemp Producer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (the “TELOA”) with an American industrial hemp producer (the “Hemp Producer”) to evaluate the potential commercial use of the Company’s proprietary Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology. During the term of the TELOA, the Hemp Producer will pay a monthly evaluation fee and have the exclusive option to license REV technology for use in the State of Illinois to dehydrate hemp products for cannabidiol (“CBD”) extraction.



If REV demonstrates its proven ability to produce dried hemp with zero degradation of CBD content, the Hemp Producer will be able to leverage EnWave’s patented dehydration platform to improve processing efficiencies and lower their cost of CBD production. If the evaluation is deemed successful by the Hemp Producer, EnWave will aim to sign a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement and an Equipment Purchase Agreement with the Hemp Producer committing to the purchase of REV machinery.