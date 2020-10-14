The AMD EPYC Server Ecosystem Grows with New HCI Solutions From Nutanix and Other Partners Supporting “Work from Anywhere” Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the continued expansion of the AMD EPYC processor ecosystem for virtualized environments and hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) with Lenovo announcing the ThinkAgile HX, the latest solution based on AMD EPYC processors and Nutanix’s hybrid cloud infrastructure solution. This new solution expands the ecosystem of AMD EPYC based cloud and virtualized solutions.



As customers want more value for their data center budget, IT departments are moving to HCI to modernize and transform their enterprise data center. This creates a high performing and efficient data center that is easier to manage for the quick-changing needs of businesses. By choosing AMD EPYC processors and Nutanix hybrid and multicloud solutions, customers can accelerate workloads like digital workspaces including VDI with fantastic performance , advanced security features, and broad ecosystem support from major ISVs and OEM partners.

“IT leaders are faced with a difficult and evolving situation right now. As more employees are in a ‘work from anywhere’ situation, they have to rethink their data center operations and move them to a more digital and modern environment that can provide the security, performance and agility needed to support their business,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD. “A virtualized or HCI environment powered by AMD EPYC processors gives these data center operators and IT administrators the power to provide a high-performance virtualized environment with leading-edge security features, across a wide variety of OEM platforms and software solutions. This will not only help them in this ‘work from anywhere’ environment but also enable them to contribute to their company’s business goals.”

“As Nutanix evolves from delivering industry-leading HCI software to hybrid cloud infrastructure we look to provide our customers with the best software and hardware solutions to help modernize their data centers, as part of their hybrid and multicloud strategies,” said Tarkan Maner, Chief Commercial Officer at Nutanix. “Nutanix software, along with OEM platforms and AMD EPYC processors, deliver the performance, flexibility, and choice our customers need to support databases, analytics, digital workspaces and other business critical applications. We’re excited to continue this collaboration with AMD and help our customers modernize their data centers.”