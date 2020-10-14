Euronet Worldwide Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ("Euronet" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EEFT) announced today it will release third quarter 2020 earnings results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Euronet will hold a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.



The conference call will be accessible via webcast by following the link posted on http://ir.euronetworldwide.com. Participants should go to the website at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the event to register. A slideshow will be included in the webcast. The conference call will also be available by telephone by dialing 877-303-6313 (USA) or +1-631-813-4734 (non-USA).