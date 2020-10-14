 

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc., Engages MedCan Biotechnologies to Conduct Chemo typing & Geno-typing Studies of Psilocybin Mushrooms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  61   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMO NUTRACEUTICALS INC. (CSE: PRMO) (OTC: BUGVF) (FSE: 8BV) (DEU: 8BV) (MUN: 8BV) (STU: 8BV) ("PRIMO" or the "Company")

Primo Nutraceuticals Inc. has entered intoa non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with MedCanBiotechnologies Inc. (“MEDCAN BIOTECH”). MEDCAN BIOTECH will act as a consultant to conduct a chemo typing (Chemical Analysis) and a genotyping (Genetic Analysis) study of up to 5 strains of Psilocybin mushrooms (commonly known as Magic Mushrooms).

Terms of Engagement

Health Canada (HC) has recently shifted towards psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies in safe, controlled environments as acceptable treatment options.

Pursuant to Section 56 exemption from the Canadian Drugs and Substances Act to treat anxiety associated diagnoses,MEDCAN BIOTECH will apply to Health Canada to receive approval under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act to allow MEDCAN BIOTECH to conduct research in order to effectively standardize the extraction of psilocybin from mushrooms.

The Health Canada permitby MEDCAN BIOTECHwill allow to develop and license intellectual property (IP) exclusively for further product development by PRIMO via chemo-typing and geno-typing of 5 different mushrooms to understand their properties.

MEDCAN BIOTECHwill proceedto patent methods of analysis and results on behalf of PRIMO, whereby data generated will be used in the production of nutraceutical products.

All IPand products developed as a result of the analysis will become the property of PRIMOfor their exclusive use.

Psychedelic research focused on psychedelic medicine and psychedelic drugs have demonstrated that these substances have potential for treating ailments including anxiety, addiction, depression, substance dependency, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and even post-traumatic stress disorder.The data produced can be used to generate premium natural health mushroom nutraceutical products. Genotyping can be used for the identification and labeling of different varieties of psilocybin mushrooms.

About MEDCAN BIOTECH

MEDCAN BIOTECH is an all-natural solution research and development company to better personal wellbeing.MEDCAN BIOTECH has already researched and formulated a range of cannabinoid products that combine with the multi-faceted cannabinoid component with other natural active ingredients to create products for Sleep, Mood, Mind and Pleasure presented online at: www.medcanbiotech.com

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
RedHill Biopharma Announces Partnerships to Expand Manufacturing for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...