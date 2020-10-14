HPQ Proprietary Nano Silicon Manufacturing Process to Incorporate First Ever One Step Capability of Carbon Coating Nano Silicon Material as it is Produced

The Silicon coating concept was validated on Tesla Battery Day when:

“Musk also added that he would tackle one of the key downsides of using silicon inside anodes by coating the silicon with elastic polymer coating and holding the silicon together with elastic binders.”1

Presently, advance coating processes, like Atomic Laser Disposition-coating (ALD) require:

An additional dedicated self-contain process for the coating of the material;

Capex for the dedicated process equipment;

Additional material handling (increasing contamination risk and operational costs).



Combining the carbon coating process into the same operation cycle that produces the silicon materials, the low-cost transformation of metallurgically produced Silicon into spherical silicon nano powders or nano wires, could be game changing for the industry.

SILICON POTENTIAL FOR BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL BECOMES MAINSTREAM

Tesla's latest battery day presentation confirmed that the future of battery anodes will be Silicon. Tesla’s “…plans on removing graphite from the anode …”2, points to the need for Innovative Silicon Solutions which HPQ is focused on, as Silicon only based anodes are not yet technically feasible - for now.

Presently, Silicon is used in a blended form with graphite and typically only represents around 5% by wt , which explains the limited performance improvements achieved to date. The primary hurdle to increasing Silicon anode content in Li-ion batteries is the mitigation of Silicon swelling and cracking during the lithiation phase3 in order to achieve a cyclage stability comparable to graphite.

Ongoing R&D indicates that the two most promising avenues for resolving these issues are:

Going small, nanosizing the Silicon in order to eliminate its cracking during the lithiation phase; Encapsulating the Silicon in order to manage its swelling and cracking

This is why HPQ NANO is looking forward to the December 2020 start of our first PUREVAPTM NSiR reactor and moving the Nano Silicon project to the validation phase, to resolve these issues.