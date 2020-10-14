 

HPQ Proprietary Nano Silicon Manufacturing Process to Incorporate First Ever One Step Capability of Carbon Coating Nano Silicon Material as it is Produced

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  81   |   |   

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or “the Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ; FWB: UGE; Other OTC : URAGF) through its wholly – owned subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders inc (“HPQ NANO”), is pleased to announce that the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) presently being developed with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR) will be incorporating the following additional capability in its design:

  • Carbon coating the spherical nano silicon powders and nanowires as they are being created.

ONE STEP CARBON COATING NANO SILICON POWDERS AND NANOWIRES POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER?

The Silicon coating concept was validated on Tesla Battery Day when:

“Musk also added that he would tackle one of the key downsides of using silicon inside anodes by coating the silicon with elastic polymer coating and holding the silicon together with elastic binders.”1

Presently, advance coating processes, like Atomic Laser Disposition-coating (ALD) require:

  • An additional dedicated self-contain process for the coating of the material;
  • Capex for the dedicated process equipment;
  • Additional material handling (increasing contamination risk and operational costs).

Combining the carbon coating process into the same operation cycle that produces the silicon materials, the low-cost transformation of metallurgically produced Silicon into spherical silicon nano powders or nano wires, could be game changing for the industry.

SILICON POTENTIAL FOR BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL BECOMES MAINSTREAM

Tesla's latest battery day presentation confirmed that the future of battery anodes will be Silicon. Tesla’s “…plans on removing graphite from the anode 2, points to the need for Innovative Silicon Solutions which HPQ is focused on, as Silicon only based anodes are not yet technically feasible - for now.

Presently, Silicon is used in a blended form with graphite and typically only represents around 5% by wt, which explains the limited performance improvements achieved to date. The primary hurdle to increasing Silicon anode content in Li-ion batteries is the mitigation of Silicon swelling and cracking during the lithiation phase3 in order to achieve a cyclage stability comparable to graphite.

Ongoing R&D indicates that the two most promising avenues for resolving these issues are:

  1. Going small, nanosizing the Silicon in order to eliminate its cracking during the lithiation phase;
  2. Encapsulating the Silicon in order to manage its swelling and cracking

This is why HPQ NANO is looking forward to the December 2020 start of our first PUREVAPTM NSiR reactor and moving the Nano Silicon project to the validation phase, to resolve these issues.

Seite 1 von 4
HPQ-Silicon Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives FDA Permission Under EUA for Sale & ...
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
RedHill Biopharma Announces Partnerships to Expand Manufacturing for COVID-19 Therapeutic Candidate ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; First Pre-Order Expected Soon
17.09.20
HPQ and Apollon Solar Extend Agreement to Work on Porous Silicon for Batteries and Expand Collaboration to Include Hydrogen Production

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
57
Die Lithium Ionen Batterie. Mit HPQ SILICON zur nächsten Generation von Li-Ionen Batterien ?
31.01.20
176
HPQ Silicon, ehemals URAGOLD, v.ubr, sehr interessanter gold mining explorer