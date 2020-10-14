Dun & Bradstreet Launches D&B Connect, an AI-Powered Self-Service Platform for Simplified Data Management

D&B Connect is a self-service platform for master data management needs, building on a global dataset and proprietary AI-powered matching algorithms. Other unique features of the platform include:

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, announced today the launch of D&B Connect TM , a self-service data management platform that intuitively connects, manages and visualizes critical data across an organization using the Dun & Bradstreet Data Cloud. D&B Connect provides an easy-to-use portal for managing sales and marketing data, allowing users to quickly access, clean, enrich and monitor their data for a complete view of the customer.

A centralized hub to manage data quality in critical systems, including customer relationship management systems (CRMs), marketing automation platforms (MAPs), data lakes and customer data platforms (CDPs)

Proprietary identity resolution to discover business relationships across accounts

Embedded intelligence and simplified workflows to address unique master data requirements

Team-based controls and dashboards to improve collaboration across departments

“With D&B Connect, we put the power to manage data quality in the user’s hands, enabling our clients to reduce time spent on data management from weeks to hours,” said Michael Bird, President of Sales and Marketing Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. “We will continue to innovate across our sales and marketing portfolio to reduce martech complexity by integrating directly into the workflows of our clients so they can focus on growing their businesses.”

A recent Forrester TEI study of Dun & Bradstreet master data solutions highlights the cost savings and benefits enabled by a unified data structure. The study indicates clients using Dun & Bradstreet master data solutions experienced an average 9 fold increase in speed and accuracy, a 50% resource savings, a 173% return on investment over 3 years and payback in less than 3 months1.

The launch of D&B Connect builds upon Dun & Bradstreet’s existing solutions in the sales and marketing space, which together offer a comprehensive platform that provides one-stop access for data management with seamless integration into existing martech stacks. Future releases, scheduled to begin in 2021, will include expanded capabilities to support finance and risk use cases across the enterprise.

To learn more, visit the D&B Connect webpage or join us for a webinar demonstration of D&B Connect on October 19th.

1.The Total Economic Impact Of Dun & Bradstreet Master Data Solutions, A Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact Study Commissioned by Dun & Bradstreet, June 2020

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. Twitter: @DunBradstreet

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005200/en/