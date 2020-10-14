Most Boomer Investors Are Confident About Their Retirement Despite Pandemic and Market Uncertainties

The first-time survey was conducted among 2,000 Americans aged 55 to 75 with at least $100,000 in investable assets, including their savings for retirement.

Amidst a global pandemic, economic uncertainties and an election looming, Boomers invested for retirement are confident that they will still enjoy their golden years. According to the Charles Schwab 2020 Modern Retirement Survey, more than 80 percent of both those who have retired and those who are soon-to-retire are satisfied or confident their lifestyle will be everything that they envision.

Among those surveyed, 84 percent anticipate their quality of life in retirement will be better than that of their parents and 80 percent believe their quality of life in retirement will be better than that of their children. Further confirming that these Boomers are ready to make the most of their golden years, nearly two-thirds (65 percent) said they would rather spend their money in retirement than leave an inheritance for their children.

On average, survey respondents have accumulated $920,400 in retirement savings1, and more than eight in 10 (82 percent) believe their savings will get them “all the way” or “most of the way” to living out their dreams in retirement.

Although this amount seems more than sufficient, survey respondents also believe they need $135,100 per year on average to live their “best life” in retirement.

“Boomers in this study have been saving for retirement and are confident, but for many there’s a potential gap between what they have saved and the retirement they’re envisioning. The reality is that they may come up short considering an average savings of $920,400 will only last about seven years at their expected spending rate,” said Rob Williams, CFP, vice president of financial planning and retirement income at Charles Schwab. “The good news is that these Boomers may have other sources of income like Social Security, but the only way retirees can be sure the math adds up is by putting pen to paper and having a plan in writing.”

Aspiring retirees and those already retired split on how “golden” their retirement years will be

While retirement optimism is strong among the Boomers surveyed, Schwab’s study found significantly different perspectives on the future of retirement between those who have not yet retired (aspiring retirees), those who have been retired for less than five years (apprentice retirees) and those have been retired for five years or more (accomplished retirees).