ATSG 767 Freighter Deployments Expand into Africa, Mexico, and Southeast Asia

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the leading provider of medium wide-body aircraft leasing, air transportation, and related services, announced that its leasing subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) has delivered a fifth converted Boeing 767-300 freighter to Atlanta-based package delivery giant United Parcel Service, Inc.

The delivery of this aircraft fulfills CAM’s commitment to UPS for five converted Boeing 767-300 freighters and brings ATSG’s total deliveries this year to twelve. Continued strong demand for its converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft has driven deliveries to record levels for ATSG.