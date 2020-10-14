 

ATSG 767 Freighter Deployments Expand into Africa, Mexico, and Southeast Asia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:00  |  76   |   |   

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the leading provider of medium wide-body aircraft leasing, air transportation, and related services, announced that its leasing subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) has delivered a fifth converted Boeing 767-300 freighter to Atlanta-based package delivery giant United Parcel Service, Inc.

The delivery of this aircraft fulfills CAM’s commitment to UPS for five converted Boeing 767-300 freighters and brings ATSG’s total deliveries this year to twelve. Continued strong demand for its converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft has driven deliveries to record levels for ATSG.

Leases and projected leased 767 aircraft deliveries for 2020 include:

  • Amazon Air has received five converted Boeing 767-300 freighters from CAM in 2020. CAM announced in June that Amazon had committed to lease eleven more in 2021.
  • Amerijet International Airlines of Miami, Florida, took delivery of a converted Boeing 767-300 freighter in September 2020. CAM now leases eight Boeing 767 freighters to Amerijet.
  • Cargojet Airways of Mississauga, Canada, has signed an agreement with CAM for another converted Boeing 767-300 freighter, bringing the total number of aircraft leased to Cargojet to five. Delivery is expected to occur in October 2020.
  • Northern Air Cargo of Anchorage, Alaska, has signed an agreement to take delivery of their fourth converted Boeing 767-300 freighter from CAM. This delivery is scheduled for November 2020.

In addition to a strong market for newly converted aircraft, ATSG has actively re-deployed its 767 fleet, expanding into new international markets that value it as the leading lessor of medium wide-body 767 aircraft. These include:

  • Astral Aviation of Nairobi, Kenya, has signed an agreement with CAM for their first converted Boeing 767-200 freighter, which will join their current fleet serving Africa and Europe in October.
  • Aerotransportes Mas de Carga, S.A. de C.V. (MasAir) of Mexico City, will take delivery of a second CAM-owned aircraft, a converted Boeing 767-200 freighter in October 2020. MasAir also leased a Boeing 767-300 from CAM in July.

“ATSG is finishing 2020 strong, with a record number of 767 deliveries that includes thirteen newly converted 767-300 freighter aircraft, with one being assigned to Air Transport International, plus three other expected redeployments of freighter aircraft by year-end,” Mike Berger, chief commercial officer of ATSG commented. “ATSG continues to set service goals very high to meet customer demand, and this trend continues into 2021, for which scheduled deliveries already exceed this year’s total.”

Seite 1 von 2
Air Transport Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results