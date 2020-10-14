 

Insight Named Aruba’s 2020 U.S. Partner of the Year

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has been honored as Aruba’s 2020 U.S. Partner of the Year.

The annual Top Channel Partner awards recognize the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners and distributors for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, in the areas of sales, expertise in delivering Aruba solutions, and commitment to customer service.

Insight was recognized for its expertise leveraging Aruba’s broad networking portfolio to create solutions designed to accelerate the adoption of mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives. Insight relies on Aruba’s high-performance switching (including data center networking), wireless LAN (WLAN), and ClearPass Network Access Control solutions to help clients develop and manage cloud strategies and drive innovation by harnessing data at the edge.

“As IT and business leaders modernize their playbooks for today’s digital playing field, a competitive edge comes from improving agility, network efficiency and access to real-time data to gain greater insights about the business. Aruba substantially deepens our cloud networking toolkit with cost-effective, secure solutions that inspire new ways of working and better productivity for the evolving, hybrid workplace,” said Megan Amdahl, senior vice president of product management, Insight. “In being honored as a top Aruba partner, our vision of the future of work is clearly aligned with Aruba’s commitment to helping clients adapt IT to the rapidly changing needs of highly distributed workforces and always-on customers.”

Aruba’s intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions and Insight’s proprietary IoT platform deliver fast, secure and customizable wireless access that keep an organization’s employees and customers engaged at all times. Whether for a high-density workplace or a remote environment, Insight and Aruba create tailored strategies to protect vital assets, ensure network reliability and optimize fundamental aspects of the business.

“Aruba’s long-standing philosophy of ‘Customer First-Customer Last’ would not be possible without our partners, who are quite simply the best in the business,” said Jim Harold, vice president of North America channels for Aruba. “As organizations grapple with the rapid shift to mobility, cloud and IoT, they need not just access to industry-leading intelligent edge solutions that enable them to connect, protect, analyze and act, but also expertise in how to deploy these products to solve real-world challenges. We congratulate Insight for being named a 2020 Top Channel Partner, and thank them for the world-class service they provide to customers.”

To see how Aruba products and services integrate with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions, visit Insight’s Aruba partner page. For more information on Insight, go to www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

