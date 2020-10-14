INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to Businesses

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, announced today that it is now taking pre-orders on its newest cybersecurity solution for the enterprise , INTRUSION Shield . Shield takes an entirely new approach to protecting an organization’s network by not merely alerting to cyber threats but immediately neutralizing them, keeping businesses safe without the need for human intervention.

INTRUSION Shield takes an entirely new approach to protecting an organization’s network. Threats are neutralized upon detection without the traditional requirement of equipment cleansing. (Photo: Business Wire)

INTRUSION is opening pre-orders for the solution based on positive results seen in the preliminary stages of beta testing, where Shield was able to stop more than 400,000 threats to three companies in just the first three days of testing.

Shield combines plug-n-play hardware, software, global data and services, along with real-time artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver a new and unique layer of cyber defense for businesses. Unlike other solutions, which focus on keeping out malicious incoming traffic, Shield works on the premise that cybercriminals already exist within your network. This means Shield is constantly monitoring all incoming and outgoing traffic.

Shield employs the use of this real-time AI to analyze INTRUSION’s threat-enriched, Big Data Cloud – the world’s largest inventory of IP relationships. Using its Process-flow Technology, the solution applies signatures and rules based on DNS, TCP, UDP – and the connections between DNS and IPV4 and IPV6 addresses – to learn the behavior and patterns of cybercrime activity. Shield then uses this intelligence while it continuously monitors incoming and outgoing traffic to identify new threats.

Finally, the solution goes beyond monitoring by instantly stopping traffic to and from any malicious sources, protecting companies from ransomware, viruses, malware, data theft and more. Whereas other cybersecurity solutions only identify possible threats and overwhelm network managers with alerts, Shield instantly blocks these threats. This is important as security personnel cannot begin to research the thousands of daily alerts they receive, thereby allowing most attacks to go unnoticed.