 

INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to Businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:07  |  86   |   |   

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, announced today that it is now taking pre-orders on its newest cybersecurity solution for the enterprise, INTRUSION Shield. Shield takes an entirely new approach to protecting an organization’s network by not merely alerting to cyber threats but immediately neutralizing them, keeping businesses safe without the need for human intervention.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005566/en/

INTRUSION Shield takes an entirely new approach to protecting an organization’s network. Threats are neutralized upon detection without the traditional requirement of equipment cleansing. (Photo: Business Wire)

INTRUSION Shield takes an entirely new approach to protecting an organization’s network. Threats are neutralized upon detection without the traditional requirement of equipment cleansing. (Photo: Business Wire)

INTRUSION is opening pre-orders for the solution based on positive results seen in the preliminary stages of beta testing, where Shield was able to stop more than 400,000 threats to three companies in just the first three days of testing.

Shield combines plug-n-play hardware, software, global data and services, along with real-time artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver a new and unique layer of cyber defense for businesses. Unlike other solutions, which focus on keeping out malicious incoming traffic, Shield works on the premise that cybercriminals already exist within your network. This means Shield is constantly monitoring all incoming and outgoing traffic.

Shield employs the use of this real-time AI to analyze INTRUSION’s threat-enriched, Big Data Cloud – the world’s largest inventory of IP relationships. Using its Process-flow Technology, the solution applies signatures and rules based on DNS, TCP, UDP – and the connections between DNS and IPV4 and IPV6 addresses – to learn the behavior and patterns of cybercrime activity. Shield then uses this intelligence while it continuously monitors incoming and outgoing traffic to identify new threats.

Finally, the solution goes beyond monitoring by instantly stopping traffic to and from any malicious sources, protecting companies from ransomware, viruses, malware, data theft and more. Whereas other cybersecurity solutions only identify possible threats and overwhelm network managers with alerts, Shield instantly blocks these threats. This is important as security personnel cannot begin to research the thousands of daily alerts they receive, thereby allowing most attacks to go unnoticed.

Seite 1 von 3
Intrusion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
INTRUSION Announces Nasdaq Uplisting & Pricing of Public Offering
05.10.20
Initial Beta Testing for INTRUSION Shield Stops More Than 400,000 Threats in Their Tracks
05.10.20
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
74
TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround