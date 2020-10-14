 

DGAP-News Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on 10 November 2020

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on 10 November 2020

FP Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on 10 November 2020

- Invitation for 10 November 2020, 12 p.m.

- Safety and health of all employees and shareholders are the top priority


Berlin, 14 October 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP, ISIN: DE000FPH9000), the expert in secure mail business and secure digital communication processes, will be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders or their authorised representatives on Tuesday, 10 November 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

The virtual Annual General Meeting will be convened on the basis of the German Act to Mitigate the Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic Under Civil, Insolvency and Criminal Procedure Law of 27 March 2020, as the safety and health of all employees and shareholders remain the top priority given of the current rise in infections.

A solution regarding the size and composition of the Supervisory Board has been agreed between the company and the major shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which has a 28.01% stake according to the most recent voting rights notification.

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live in audio and video format for duly registered shareholders and their authorised representatives via the restricted access AGM portal on the company's website at https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annual-shareholder-meeting. Shareholders can exercise their voting rights either via the restricted access AGM portal, which will also be available on the day of the Annual General Meeting, or by post, fax or e-mail up to (and including) the day prior to the Annual General Meeting.

