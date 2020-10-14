Zynga to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA) today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time (4:05 p.m. Eastern Time). At this time, Zynga will post management’s Q3 2020 Quarterly Earnings Letter, which includes Zynga’s third quarter 2020 results and outlook for the future, to its website at http://investor.zynga.com.

Zynga management will also host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, November 4, to discuss the company’s results. Questions may be asked on the call and Zynga will respond to as many questions as possible.