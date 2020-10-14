Celltrient Cellular Energy Products Featuring Tru Niagen Launch in US

ChromaDex and Nestlé Health Science entered a global commercial license and supply agreement for Tru Niagen within the medical nutrition and consumer health categories in December 2018, and Celltrient Energy is the first product launched from this partnership.

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced its flagship ingredient, Tru Niagen, is now available in Nestlé Health Science’s new Celltrient Cellular Energy, a protein-based flavored drink mix to help renew natural processes that decline as we age. The new product includes a 250mg serving of Tru Niagen (nicotinamide riboside, or NR) and is one of three products under the new Celltrient brand.

“We are pleased to see the Nestlé Health Science launch of Celltrient Cellular Energy,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “Tru Niagen, the only proprietary form of NR, provides healthy aging and energy support at the cellular level by safely and effectively increasing NAD+ levels.”

Celltrient Cellular Energy contains ChromaDex’s flagship ingredient, Tru Niagen (nicotinamide riboside), which has been shown to substantially boost NAD+ levels in two weeks. While traditional micro and macronutrients may satisfy one’s basic dietary needs and are readily available through food, those nutrients may not suffice to combat the age-related decline in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels. The formulation also provides sources of Vitamin C and additional B vitamins (B12, B5, B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin & Biotin) to support energy metabolism.

Supporting cellular defense and repair by boosting NAD+ levels is important for healthy aging. NAD+ levels decline with age as well as physiological stressors including stress on the immune system, intense physical exercise, alcohol consumption, and lack of healthy sleep cycles. Tru Niagen increases NAD+ levels safely and efficaciously, as demonstrated in multiple published human trials.

“We are proud to be in partnership with the pioneers at ChromaDex who are unveiling the full potential of NAD+ through their research,” says Nestlé Health Science CEO Greg Behar.

About ChromaDex:

Forward-Looking Statements:

