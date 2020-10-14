Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 30 09 2020
DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2020
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
|Nombre d’actions composant le capital social
|221 807 226
|Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
|259 188 923
|Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
|258 968 772
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
|Total number of shares
|221,807,226
|Theoretical number of voting rights
|259,188,923
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|258,968,772
This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com
Contacts
Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com
Attachment
