Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 30 09 2020

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 807 226 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 259 188 923 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 258 968 772

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Total number of shares 221,807,226 Theoretical number of voting rights 259,188,923 Number of exercisable voting rights 258,968,772

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

