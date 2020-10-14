 

Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 30 09 2020

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 30 SEPTEMBRE 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 807 226
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 259 188 923
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 258 968 772

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Total number of shares 221,807,226
Theoretical number of voting rights 259,188,923
Number of exercisable voting rights 258,968,772

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

Attachment


