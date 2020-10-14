 

Xi calls for deepening reform, opening-up amid global challenges

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:27  |  43   |   |   

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping attended a grand gathering on Wednesday celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone, and delivered a speech. Here are some highlights.

On Aug 26, 2020, people celebrated the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. ZHOU SHUNBIN FOR CHINA DAILY

Feats and experiences

- The establishment of special economic zones is a great innovative move made by the Communist Party of China and the country in advancing reform and opening-up, as well as socialist modernization

- Special Economic Zones contribute significantly to China's reform and opening-up, modernization

- Shenzhen is a brand-new city created by the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people since the country's reform and opening-up began, and its progress over the past 40 years is a miracle in the history of world development

- Shenzhen has made five historic leaps forward since the establishment of the special economic zone 40 years ago: (1) From a small backward border town to an international metropolis with global influence; (2) From implementing economic system reforms to deepening reform in all respects; (3) From mainly developing foreign trade to pursuing high-level opening up in an all-round way; (4) From advancing economic development to coordinating socialist material, political, cultural and ethical, social and ecological advancement; (5) From ensuring people's basic needs are met to completing the building of a high-quality moderately prosperous society in all respects.

- Shenzhen's achievements in reform and development come through trials and tribulations

- Shenzhen has acquired valuable experience in reform and opening-up

- Forty years of reform and opening-up of Shenzhen and other SEZs have created great miracles, accumulated valuable experience and deepened the understanding of the laws of building the SEZs of socialism with Chinese characteristics

An artist's rendering celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

Future plans

- Global situation facing significant changes

- Construction of special economic zones in a new era should uphold socialism with Chinese Characteristics

- The Communist Party of China Central Committee supports Shenzhen in implementing pilot programs to deepen comprehensive reform

- Shenzhen should enrich the new practices of "one country, two systems", and lead the country's process of socialist modernization

- Shenzhen should resolutely uphold new vision on development and move forward with supply-side reform to meet domestic needs

- Shenzhen must deepen reform and opening-up to keep pace with the times; Shenzhen should promote entrepreneurship and the protection of intellectual property rights

- Shenzhen should accelerate advancing opening-up with institutional guarantees, such as rules and norms

- Governance system should be driven by innovation

- Shenzhen should pursue people-centered development

- China will keep developing Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

- China welcomes foreign countries to participate more in the reform, opening-up and development of China's special economic zones

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312439/Shenzhen_Special_Economic_Zone.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312438/Shenzhen_Special_Economic_Zone_2.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Size Worth $3.1 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to ...
Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Wirex Achieves Record Crowdfund for Crypto Company, Raising Over £3.7 Million
Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease