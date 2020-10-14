 

Medical Device Cleaning Market to Prosper on Back of Numerous Norms and Government Regulations on Reprocessing of Medical Devices TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 15:30  |  68   |   |   

Growing focus of device manufacturers and healthcare providers on preventing hospital-acquired infections has paved way to several regulations pertaining to reprocessing, global valuation of medical device cleaning market to reach ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2020

Automatic cleaning process to gather steam due to its effectiveness in cleaning of delicate medical devices & hard-to-reach places

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A large number of medical devices, notably including scalpels, scissors, retractors, forceps, and endoscopes, are reused after properly cleaning with chemicals and detergents. The reprocessing mainly consists of pre-cleaning, cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing, and healthcare providers need to meet the various norms and regulations that are updated from time to time.

Transparency_Market_Research_Logo

The versatility of chemicals has helped the segment gather leading shares in the medical device cleaning market, spurring the demand for aldehydes, alcohol, chlorine based disinfectants, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and quaternary ammonium compounds. Of all, aldehydes are the most popular.

Analysts at TMR project the medical device cleaning market to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027, and reach worth of ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2020-end.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Device Cleaning Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Over the past couple of decades, relentless focus on preventing nosocomial infections or HAIs has helped propel sales in the medical device cleaning market. The researchers further concur that medical device manufacturers will take active part in updating guidelines and standards for cleaning and sterilization.

Key Findings of Medical Device Cleaning Market Report

  • Of the various product types, chemicals are expected to account for the major market share during the forecast period
  • Automatic cleaning is a lucrative segment in medical device cleaning market based on process
  • The aforementioned segment is expected to rise at prominent share
  • Of the various applications, surgical instruments was a promising share in 2018
  • The endoscope is expected to rise at rapid CAGR during 2019 – 2027
  • North America held the leading market share in 2018
  • Europe is the second-leading geographical segment
  • Asia Pacific is expected to expand at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027
  • The automatic segment is expected to account for ~63% share in the market by the end of 2027

Explore 180 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Medical Device Cleaning Market (Product: Detergents and Chemicals; Process: Manual Cleaning and Automatic Cleaning; Application: Surgical Instruments, Ultrasound Probes, Endoscopes, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/30965

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
Patient Safety And Risk Management Software Market Size Worth $3.1 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to ...
Clinical Microbiology Market worth $5.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Wirex Achieves Record Crowdfund for Crypto Company, Raising Over £3.7 Million
Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease