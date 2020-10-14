- Automatic cleaning process to gather steam due to its effectiveness in cleaning of delicate medical devices & hard-to-reach places

- Growing focus of device manufacturers and healthcare providers on preventing hospital-acquired infections has paved way to several regulations pertaining to reprocessing, global valuation of medical device cleaning market to reach ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2020

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A large number of medical devices, notably including scalpels, scissors, retractors, forceps, and endoscopes, are reused after properly cleaning with chemicals and detergents. The reprocessing mainly consists of pre-cleaning, cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing, and healthcare providers need to meet the various norms and regulations that are updated from time to time.

The versatility of chemicals has helped the segment gather leading shares in the medical device cleaning market, spurring the demand for aldehydes, alcohol, chlorine based disinfectants, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and quaternary ammonium compounds. Of all, aldehydes are the most popular.

Analysts at TMR project the medical device cleaning market to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027, and reach worth of ~US$ 3.2 Bn by 2020-end.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Medical Device Cleaning Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/covid19.php

Over the past couple of decades, relentless focus on preventing nosocomial infections or HAIs has helped propel sales in the medical device cleaning market. The researchers further concur that medical device manufacturers will take active part in updating guidelines and standards for cleaning and sterilization.

Key Findings of Medical Device Cleaning Market Report

Of the various product types, chemicals are expected to account for the major market share during the forecast period

Automatic cleaning is a lucrative segment in medical device cleaning market based on process

The aforementioned segment is expected to rise at prominent share

Of the various applications, surgical instruments was a promising share in 2018

The endoscope is expected to rise at rapid CAGR during 2019 – 2027

North America held the leading market share in 2018

held the leading market share in 2018 Europe is the second-leading geographical segment

is the second-leading geographical segment Asia Pacific is expected to expand at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027

is expected to expand at promising CAGR during 2019 – 2027 The automatic segment is expected to account for ~63% share in the market by the end of 2027

Explore 180 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Medical Device Cleaning Market (Product: Detergents and Chemicals; Process: Manual Cleaning and Automatic Cleaning; Application: Surgical Instruments, Ultrasound Probes, Endoscopes, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/30965