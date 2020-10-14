 

Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

globenewswire
14.10.2020   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's earnings for the third quarter of 2020, which will be published after the market close that day.

Conference call information:

  • Date & time: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 5:30 p.m. EDT
  • Dial-in number: 323-289-6576
  • Confirmation code: 4778505
  • Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: http://ir.avid.com
  • Replay number: 719-457-0820, passcode: 4778505

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for a limited time by dialing the replay number above or by visiting Avid’s investor relations website at ir.avid.com.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, FastServe, and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagramTwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2020 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

Investor Contact:
Whit Rappole
Avid
IR@avid.com
(978) 275-2032

PR Contact:
Jim Sheehan
Avid
jim.sheehan@avid.com
(978) 640-3152


