Dow named one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

Through vigorous, objective analysis, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public – like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.

Dow (NYSE:DOW) announced today that it has been named to the Forbes JUST 100 list and is the top scoring chemical company in the workers category. Forbes and JUST Capital publish this list annually to showcase companies doing right by all their stakeholders. Dow is recognized for its commitment to serving its employees, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders.

“Profit and purpose should never be an either/or conversation; as a global business community we must endeavor every day to provide long-term value to all our stakeholders,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and CEO. “From advancing sustainability efforts at a faster and larger scale than ever before, to actively addressing systemic racial inequalities in the workplace and our communities, to providing new technologies and solutions to support COVID-19 relief efforts, we are proud to join so many other like-minded organizations recognized today as well as all those who are working tirelessly to create meaningful and lasting change for our people and our planet.”

The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging approximately 4,500 American respondents in 2020 and more than 110,000 total participants over the past seven years.

JUST Capital further expanded its methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees (Workers); payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups (Customers); cash or in-kind donations to support community relief (Communities); and CEO, or executive, pay cuts (Shareholders).

“Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society,” said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. “The companies in this year’s JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders.”

Both the Forbes JUST 100 and the Industry Leader list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

For 20 years, Dow has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, which benchmarks the world’s largest companies in terms of their economic, environmental, and social (ESG) performance. Dow is also a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index series. Created by the global index provider, FTSE Russell, FTSE4Good is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

