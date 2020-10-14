 

DSG Global Continues Expansion and Upgrades Peninsula Sanitation Service, Inc. vehicles with Fleet Management System at Prestigious Stanford University

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), announced the upgrade of its fleet management products for Peninsula Sanitation Service, Inc. vehicles used primarily at Stanford University.

Peninsula Sanitation offers frontloader garbage and cardboard dumpster service, roll-off bins, recycling, composting, trash bin and cart service, residential collection, and street sweeping to the Stanford University campus. In addition, they do bulky item pick up and operate the Stanford Recycling Drop Off Center.

The numerous Tag Systems will be used for tracking the location of their fleet.

“We have always known that there are multiple other industries to target with our fleet tracking software system including military vehicles, agriculture and trucking just to name a few. Deals like this continue to showcase our highly sought-after products,” said Patrick Parenti, Vice President National Sales of DSG Global.

For further information on the company and its products, please visit https://vantage-tag.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses, and Scooters.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

