FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on FRP Pipe & Tank Market by Type (FRP Pipe and FRP Tank), by Application Type (Oil & Gas, Chemical/Industrial, Water/Wastewater, and Marine & Offshore), by Resin Type (Polyester, Vinyl Ester, and Epoxy), by Manufacturing Process Type (Filament Winding, Centrifugal Casting, Hand Lay-up, Spray Lay-up, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's FRP pipe & tank market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for FRP pipes & tanks at the global-, regional-, as well as country-level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenario. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

FRP Pipe & Tank Market: Highlights from the Report

FRP (fiberglass-reinforced plastic) pipe & tanks are fabricated using resins such as polyester, vinyl ester, and epoxy reinforced majorly with glass fiber. FRP pipe & tanks are gradually replacing traditional materials, such as concrete, iron, and plastics because they offer a gamut of advantages over these materials such as lightweight, durability, excellent corrosion resistance, chemical resistance, high level of stiffness, freedom of design, and low maintenance & installation cost. FRP tanks are being installed underground as well as aboveground. Underground FRP tanks are used to store petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, motor oil, kerosene, methanol blends, oxygenated motor fuels, etc. Aboveground tanks are used to store acids, caustics, and other types of solvents. FRP pipes are used to transfer corrosive or other materials in corrosive environments.