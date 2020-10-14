 

Rite Aid to Launch Rite Aid Performance Media Powered by Quotient

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today enhanced its targeted digital media capability through a partnership with the leading digital promotions, media, and analytics company, Quotient, to exclusively connect brands and advertisers to Rite Aid digital customers. At a time when marketers are foregoing traditional channels in favor of more targeted and measurable alternatives, Rite Aid’s customer base represents an important audience with which brands can engage.

Through its partnership with Quotient, Rite Aid will launch Rite Aid Performance Media, enabling brands to execute targeted, digital media campaigns to Rite Aid customers, to drive in-store and online conversion. Additionally, Rite Aid will use Quotient’s digital coupon platform, Retailer iQ, to deliver incremental savings and rewards directly to consumers at a time when stretching every dollar is needed more than ever. Rite Aid and Quotient will soon begin welcoming brands to Rite Aid Performance Media, with campaigns going live in October.

Through this exclusive platform, based on leading edge ad-tech, brand marketers will have the opportunity to reach targeted audiences of Rite Aid customers across Rite Aid owned and operated digital properties, social media platforms, offsite programmatic display, and digital out-of-home channels. Brands will benefit from closed-loop measurement and fully transparent performance across their marketing campaigns.

“This partnership enables Rite Aid and its brand partners to connect with our shared consumers via highly curated content, delivered through the right channels of communication at the right moments,” said Erik Keptner, chief marketing and merchandising officer, Rite Aid. “We know that our customers are hungry for relevant and personalized content. This partnership with Quotient is a win-win-win for our customers, our brand partners and Rite Aid.”

In addition to improving the experiences of shoppers with relevant and personalized content throughout their digital journey, the partnership is expected to drive incremental sales and generate a new alternative revenue stream for Rite Aid.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Rite Aid as the company builds upon its digital offering to add further value to both brands and consumers,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder, Quotient. “Delivering consumer value is at the core of Quotient’s mission, and we are pleased to increase this by using our best-in-class technology to deliver targeted content and savings at one of the nation’s most prominent drugstore chains – and at a time when it is more important than ever.”

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and ads – informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data – to millions of shoppers daily. We use our proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. We serve hundreds of CPGs and retailers nationwide, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices in Bangalore, Cincinnati, New York, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. Visit www.quotient.com for more information.

Quotient is the registered trademark of Quotient Technology Inc. in the United States and other countries.

