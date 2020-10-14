 

Pampers Bright Beginnings Envisions All Babies Are Read To From Birth With New Reading Initiative

Today four million children under the age of three have not been read to in their lifetime1, yet reading to babies under three can significantly impact their core brain development through exposure to words. Pampers’ vision is that all babies are read to from birth and we are proud to announce a new Pampers Bright Beginnings Reading initiative.

Research2 shows that reading books with a child beginning in early infancy can boost vocabulary and reading skills, however 45% of parents believe3 they should begin reading to baby at age two. In collaboration with Scholastic, the Reading initiative hopes to spark a lifelong passion for reading early, by distributing up to 300,000 books and educational resources in local communities.

“At Pampers, our mission is to care for babies development right from the start and research shows that reading is a key factor in impacting the way babies live, learn and grow,” said Sarah Pasquinucci, Senior Communications Director, P&G North America Baby Care and mother of two. “We are thrilled to team up with Scholastic, a leading expert in the reading space, and our many program partners to introduce little ones to the joy of reading. In doing so, our hope is to create a positive impact in the communities this program will serve to provide babies with their brightest beginning.”

Studies shows that reading to a baby better prepares their brain for language and literacy skills, while also enhancing parent-child bonding4. With that in mind, Pampers worked closely with Scholastic to identify age-appropriate, diverse and bilingual book options with fun story themes and colorful illustrations, that resonate with all readers and help stimulate baby in their earliest days.

“Reading to babies is so profoundly powerful and has immediate and long-term benefits to our baby’s well-being and development,” said Pam Allyn, Senior Literacy Advisor to Scholastic. “From the start, these critical experiences begin marinating in baby’s brain with crucial literary experiences, immersing them in the sounds of words, the lilt of language and the deep impact of story. At the same time, when a parent reads to a baby, there is a special connection that happens, a unique combination of focus and love, in the voice of a beloved parent. Being able to expand Scholastic’s commitment to sharing the wonderful world of reading with families through this new collaboration with Pampers Bright Beginnings, is an exciting new way for us to bring parents and babies together for an emotional and educational activity.”

