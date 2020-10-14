 

EXL to host a Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on November 17, 2020

globenewswire
14.10.2020, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced that it will be holding a Virtual Investor and Analyst Day on November 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM EST to 12:00 noon EST.

This event will be hosted by Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO along with members of our executive leadership team.

Join us to learn how EXL is helping companies tap into data, analytics and digital to endure today’s challenges and achieve resilience to build a sustainable business.

The live webcast of the event will be accessible under the "Events and Presentations" section on the Company's investor relations website here.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Investor Relations:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
917-596-7684
steven.barlow@exlservice.com

 


