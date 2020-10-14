 

PGIM Plan sponsors look to OCIO managers for institutional investment expertise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 16:15  |  48   |   |   

New research from PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), sheds light on the use of outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) by defined contribution (DC) plan sponsors. While OCIOs have historically been tapped by defined benefit (DB) plan sponsors and endowments, there is a growing trend of DC plan sponsors turning to OCIO managers. PGIM’s research found that plan sponsors’ top reasons for using an OCIO manager were:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201014005085/en/

Josh Cohen, Head of Institutional Defined Contribution, PGIM (Photo: Business Wire)

Josh Cohen, Head of Institutional Defined Contribution, PGIM (Photo: Business Wire)

  1. The desire for expertise in implementing institutional-quality structures,
  2. The perceived mitigation of fiduciary risk,
  3. Insufficient investment sophistication.

PGIM worked with Greenwich Associates to survey 138 DC plan sponsors and with Curcio Webb to survey 20 OCIO managers representing $16.8 trillion in total assets and $1.2 trillion in OCIO assets of all plan types.1

In a divergence of opinion, OCIOs seem to underweight their expertise in implementing institutional-quality structures, indicating that the top reasons for being hired by their clients was the perceived mitigation of fiduciary risk and the plan sponsors’ lack of resources; their expertise in implementing institutional-quality structures appeared much further down the ranks.

“The move by some plan sponsors to utilize OCIOs seems to be driven, in part, by the desire to implement more best practices,” said Josh Cohen, head of institutional defined contribution at PGIM. “While some sponsors are concerned with the perceived fiduciary risk of implementing a more institutional approach, others want to do so but need help getting there. This includes adding diversified asset classes and having a thoughtful mix of active and passive investment options.”

OCIO impact on investment menu

Of the plan sponsors surveyed who are using an OCIO, 100% said they are satisfied with their current manager. Plan sponsors are primarily using their OCIO to take discretion on the hiring and firing of investment products of asset managers—including the selection of single-manager funds and off-the-shelf target-date funds (TDFs). The survey also found that the use of an OCIO can have an impact on the investment options offered to participants. For instance, when comparing plan sponsors who use an OCIO versus those who do not, plan sponsors who are using an OCIO were:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
National Institutes of Health Launches its ACTIV-5 “Big Effect Trial” Evaluating Humanigen’s ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results