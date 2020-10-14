New research from PGIM, the $1.4 trillion global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), sheds light on the use of outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) by defined contribution (DC) plan sponsors. While OCIOs have historically been tapped by defined benefit (DB) plan sponsors and endowments, there is a growing trend of DC plan sponsors turning to OCIO managers. PGIM’s research found that plan sponsors’ top reasons for using an OCIO manager were:

Josh Cohen, Head of Institutional Defined Contribution, PGIM (Photo: Business Wire)

The desire for expertise in implementing institutional-quality structures, The perceived mitigation of fiduciary risk, Insufficient investment sophistication.

PGIM worked with Greenwich Associates to survey 138 DC plan sponsors and with Curcio Webb to survey 20 OCIO managers representing $16.8 trillion in total assets and $1.2 trillion in OCIO assets of all plan types.1

In a divergence of opinion, OCIOs seem to underweight their expertise in implementing institutional-quality structures, indicating that the top reasons for being hired by their clients was the perceived mitigation of fiduciary risk and the plan sponsors’ lack of resources; their expertise in implementing institutional-quality structures appeared much further down the ranks.

“The move by some plan sponsors to utilize OCIOs seems to be driven, in part, by the desire to implement more best practices,” said Josh Cohen, head of institutional defined contribution at PGIM. “While some sponsors are concerned with the perceived fiduciary risk of implementing a more institutional approach, others want to do so but need help getting there. This includes adding diversified asset classes and having a thoughtful mix of active and passive investment options.”

OCIO impact on investment menu

Of the plan sponsors surveyed who are using an OCIO, 100% said they are satisfied with their current manager. Plan sponsors are primarily using their OCIO to take discretion on the hiring and firing of investment products of asset managers—including the selection of single-manager funds and off-the-shelf target-date funds (TDFs). The survey also found that the use of an OCIO can have an impact on the investment options offered to participants. For instance, when comparing plan sponsors who use an OCIO versus those who do not, plan sponsors who are using an OCIO were: