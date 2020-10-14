Diversity Marketing Consortium Expands to Offer $3 Million in Marketing and Legal Services and Announces First Program Participants

Today, the Diversity Marketing Consortium (DMC) announced that, after launching in July 2020, the group has expanded in response to overwhelming demand and will now offer $3 million in pro bono marketing and legal services over the next two years. Integrated communications agency Clarity, purpose-driven communications and marketing agency Peppercomm, creative communications agency Praytell, and communications agency Racepoint Global, will work in tandem with SourceCode Communications, Cheer Partners, influencer agency Social Studies, and Superbolt, providing support to minority and women-led startups in the United States. Davis & Gilbert will also offer legal consultation to startups that work with the Diversity Marketing Consortium.

“Women and minority entrepreneurs continue to face inequality in the startup ecosystem and beyond. We started the Diversity Marketing Consortium with our industry peers to work toward tangible and meaningful change when it comes to the inequities these founders face,” said Greg Mondshein, founder of the Diversity Marketing Consortium and Managing Partner of SourceCode Communications. “We’re humbled by the interest we’ve received not only from startups, but from additional partners offering their services to the DMC. With these new partners, we’ll be able to expand to serve more founders and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

The Diversity Marketing Consortium was formed in an effort to help offset systemic racial and gender-based inequity for underrepresented founders. In partnership with Harlem Capital, the Diversity Marketing Consortium’s mission is to help level the playing field for underrepresented founders by providing $3 million in pro bono marketing services over the course of two years.

As part of the first group of startups to be a part of the program, the Diversity Marketing Consortium will work with relationship intelligence CRM 4Degrees, perk management software Compt, commercial kitchen automation company Dexai Robotics, cardiac telehealth company Moving Analytics, and pet wellness company Wagmo. The companies will work with the DMC for a minimum of three months, after which, another group of founders will participate in the program. Participating startups include those in Harlem Capital’s portfolio, participants in Harlem Capital’s pitch competition on October 22, and startups that apply via the DMC’s website.