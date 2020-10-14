Beijing Review released documentary "Hiroto Kawasaki Living as a farmer in China"
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.10.2020, 16:20 | 22 | 0 |
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Hiroto Kawasaki is a 74-year-old Japanese
agricultural expert working in Xiaoliugu Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province
in central China. In 2009 when he visited rural areas during an exchange at
Qingdao Agricultural University, he found that the agricultural development
there relied heavily on chemical fertilizers. This experience inspired Kawasaki
to find a new life goal after retirement - to develop green agriculture in
China's rural areas. After seven years' effort, he finally succeeded in the
cultivation of organic plants, including tomatoes, and also helped a local farm
to achieve relatively stable income. With his second goal of training
agricultural talents, he has decided to stay in China and keep promoting
circular agriculture in more places.
This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weekly
news magazine in English.
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312559/Beijing_Review_Documentary_A_Ja
panese_and_his_organic_farm_in_China.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Jin Zhixiao
Tel: +86-18811324067
E-mail: callmejking@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/callmejking
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIdcTlLoK1w
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148923/4734235
OTS: Beijing Review
agricultural expert working in Xiaoliugu Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province
in central China. In 2009 when he visited rural areas during an exchange at
Qingdao Agricultural University, he found that the agricultural development
there relied heavily on chemical fertilizers. This experience inspired Kawasaki
to find a new life goal after retirement - to develop green agriculture in
China's rural areas. After seven years' effort, he finally succeeded in the
cultivation of organic plants, including tomatoes, and also helped a local farm
to achieve relatively stable income. With his second goal of training
agricultural talents, he has decided to stay in China and keep promoting
circular agriculture in more places.
This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weekly
news magazine in English.
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312559/Beijing_Review_Documentary_A_Ja
panese_and_his_organic_farm_in_China.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Jin Zhixiao
Tel: +86-18811324067
E-mail: callmejking@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/callmejking
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIdcTlLoK1w
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148923/4734235
OTS: Beijing Review
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0