 

Beijing Review released documentary "Hiroto Kawasaki Living as a farmer in China"

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.10.2020, 16:20  |  22   |   |   
Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Hiroto Kawasaki is a 74-year-old Japanese
agricultural expert working in Xiaoliugu Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province
in central China. In 2009 when he visited rural areas during an exchange at
Qingdao Agricultural University, he found that the agricultural development
there relied heavily on chemical fertilizers. This experience inspired Kawasaki
to find a new life goal after retirement - to develop green agriculture in
China's rural areas. After seven years' effort, he finally succeeded in the
cultivation of organic plants, including tomatoes, and also helped a local farm
to achieve relatively stable income. With his second goal of training
agricultural talents, he has decided to stay in China and keep promoting
circular agriculture in more places.

This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weekly
news magazine in English.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312559/Beijing_Review_Documentary_A_Ja
panese_and_his_organic_farm_in_China.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Jin Zhixiao
Tel: +86-18811324067
E-mail: callmejking@163.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/callmejking
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIdcTlLoK1w

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148923/4734235
OTS: Beijing Review
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Startup SALD sieht Nanobeschichtungen überall
DAK-Chef fordert Begrenzung des Eigenanteils für Pflegeheime je nach Bundesland
DSGVO: Bisher Datenschutzbußgelder in Höhe von insgesamt einer halben Milliarde Euro ...
Nachhaltig und nah: Biohof Lecker setzt auf Photovoltaik und Stromspeicher / Hauskraftwerk von E3/DC sorgt für ...
Studie zeigt: Spiele-Abos sind die Zukunft der Gaming-Branche
Strom: Netznutzungsentgelte steigen 2021 um vier Prozent (FOTO)
EEG-Umlage sinkt: Kaum Entlastung für Verbraucher
Hiscox CyberClear reagiert auf die umfassende Digitalisierung der Arbeitswelt (FOTO)
pro optik lässt großen Worten noch größere Taten folgen: Eröffnung von 16 neuen Fachgeschäften in 2020 (FOTO)
Titel
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
So sparen Hausbesitzer bis zu 62.000 Euro beim laufenden Baukredit (FOTO)
Ärger bei der Deutschen Bahn: Eisenbahnergewerkschaft "schockiert" über Brandbrief des Vorstands zur Frauenquote
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
Smarte Weihnachten: Tissot bringt T-Touch Connect Solar Uhr auf den Markt / Erste Armbanduhr mit ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Fit für Europa: Warum der vollelektrische Ford Mustang Mach-E die europäischen Autofahrer begeistern wird
PwC Krankenhaus-Vergleich 2020: Die finanzielle Kluft zwischen öffentlichen und privaten Kliniken wächst weiter
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:29 Uhr
Der Metropolitan Water Reclamation District im Großraum Chicago wechselt zu Rimini Street Support für seine SAP-Anwendungen
16:26 Uhr
Russland registriert zweiten Impfstoff gegen Corona
16:23 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Experte warnt bei Bund-Länder-Konferenz vor Corona-Kontrollverlust
16:20 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Porsche-Chef: Serientaugliche eFuels in zehn Jahren möglich
16:20 Uhr
DAX - 10er-EMA hält
16:20 Uhr
Auction details government bonds
16:20 Uhr
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson PLC
16:20 Uhr
SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING
16:20 Uhr
Newcore Gold Announces Increase of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $15 million
16:19 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Dermapharm Holding SE english