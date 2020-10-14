Beijing (ots/PRNewswire) - Hiroto Kawasaki is a 74-year-old Japaneseagricultural expert working in Xiaoliugu Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Provincein central China. In 2009 when he visited rural areas during an exchange atQingdao Agricultural University, he found that the agricultural developmentthere relied heavily on chemical fertilizers. This experience inspired Kawasakito find a new life goal after retirement - to develop green agriculture inChina's rural areas. After seven years' effort, he finally succeeded in thecultivation of organic plants, including tomatoes, and also helped a local farmto achieve relatively stable income. With his second goal of trainingagricultural talents, he has decided to stay in China and keep promotingcircular agriculture in more places.This documentary was produced by Beijing Review, China's only national weeklynews magazine in English.Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312559/Beijing_Review_Documentary_A_Japanese_and_his_organic_farm_in_China.mp4Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1310975/Beijing_Review_Logo.jpgContact:Jin ZhixiaoTel: +86-18811324067E-mail: callmejking@163.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/callmejkingYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIdcTlLoK1wAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/148923/4734235OTS: Beijing Review