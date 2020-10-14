 

Auction details government bonds

Auction date October 21, 2020                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2031-05-12 1062  ﻿SE0013935319 0.125% 3,500
2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3,5% 1,500

Settlement date October 23, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 21, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se


