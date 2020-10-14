Auction details government bonds

Auction date October 21, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2031-05-12 1062 ﻿SE0013935319 0.125% 3,500 2022-06-01 1054 SE0003784461 3,5% 1,500

Settlement date October 23, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on October 21, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

