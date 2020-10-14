 

Infosys Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
14.10.2020, 16:50  |  92   |   |   
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - "Our second quarter performance is a clear
reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation
journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client
relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is
visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from
digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues," said Salil Parekh, CEO
and MD . "Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the
continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for
achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally."

25.4% YoY 2.2% YoY CC 25.4% Operating $3.15bn Large INR 12
Digital CC growth margin deal signings Interim DPS,
growth up by 50% YoY


- Q2 revenues grew sequentially by 4.0% in constant currency
- Q2 revenues grew year-on-year by 3.2% in USD; grew by 2.2% in constant
currency
- Q2 Digital revenues at $1,568 million (47.3% of total revenues), year-on-year
growth of 25.4% in constant currency
- Q2 operating margin at 25.4%, increase of 370 basis points year-on-year
- Q2 free cash flow at $674 million; year-on-year growth of 69.8%
- Q2 net profit at $653 million, year-on-year growth of 14.7%
- Q2 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 7.8% from 18.3% in Q2 20
- H1 revenues grew by 1.9% in constant currency
- H1 operating margin at 24.1%
- Declared interim dividend of INR 12 per share
- FY 21 revenue growth guidance revised upward to 2%-3% in constant currency
- FY 21 operating margin guidance revised upward to 23%-24%

1. Financial Highlights - Consolidated results under International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS)

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 For six months ended September
Revenues were $3,312 million, growth of 3.2% 30, 2020 Revenues were $6,433
YoY and 6.1% QoQOperating profit was $840 million, growth of 1.5% YoY
million, growth of 20.7% YoY and 18.7% Operating profit was $1,547
QoQBasic EPS was $0.15, growth of 14.9% YoY million, growth of 15.6% YoY
and 17.0% QoQ Basic EPS was $0.29, growth of
9.5% YoY


"The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating
metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large
deal TCV at $ 3.15 bn and attrition reducing to single digits," said Pravin Rao,
COO . "Employees have been critical part of our success. As a recognition of
their stellar performance, we are giving 100% variable pay along with a special
incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and
Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter baut Massenproduktion für Wasserstoff-Elektrolyseure in Nordrhein-Westfalen
DAK-Chef fordert Begrenzung des Eigenanteils für Pflegeheime je nach Bundesland
EEG-Umlage sinkt: Kaum Entlastung für Verbraucher
Startup SALD sieht Nanobeschichtungen überall
Studie zeigt: Spiele-Abos sind die Zukunft der Gaming-Branche
Strom: Netznutzungsentgelte steigen 2021 um vier Prozent (FOTO)
Google erstmals Arbeitgeber Nummer 1 bei jungen Wirtschaftswissenschaftlern / Arbeitgeberrankings ...
Hiscox CyberClear reagiert auf die umfassende Digitalisierung der Arbeitswelt (FOTO)
pro optik lässt großen Worten noch größere Taten folgen: Eröffnung von 16 neuen Fachgeschäften in 2020 (FOTO)
Capgemini Invent-Studie identifiziert 55 Technologieprojekte, die Europa dabei unterstützen, ...
Titel
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Das norwegische Marine-Wasserstoff-Unternehmen TECO 2030 ASA geht an die Börse
EA288 - VW will neue Klagewelle beim Nachfolger des Skandalmotors verhindern - offenbar mit allen ...
Noch kein Urteil im Verfahren vor dem Landgericht Leipzig: Verwahrentgelt richtet sich nicht gegen Kleinsparer
Schweizer Medienkonzern steigt bei Tiroler Digitalagentur ein
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams kündigt Ausschluss der Bezugsrechte im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen ...
So sparen Hausbesitzer bis zu 62.000 Euro beim laufenden Baukredit (FOTO)
Ärger bei der Deutschen Bahn: Eisenbahnergewerkschaft "schockiert" über Brandbrief des Vorstands zur Frauenquote
Hanseatisches Oberlandesgericht: Medienbeobachter benötigen eine Digitale Verarbeitungslizenz (FOTO)
Smarte Weihnachten: Tissot bringt T-Touch Connect Solar Uhr auf den Markt / Erste Armbanduhr mit ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Start der neuen Online-Reisebuchungsplattform travelWorld
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Amazon Prime Day: Vorschau auf die Angebote vom 13. und 14. Oktober 2020 (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Fit für Europa: Warum der vollelektrische Ford Mustang Mach-E die europäischen Autofahrer begeistern wird
PwC Krankenhaus-Vergleich 2020: Die finanzielle Kluft zwischen öffentlichen und privaten Kliniken wächst weiter
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:55 Uhr
AVANGRID Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital
17:54 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax rettet hauchdünnes Plus ins Ziel
17:49 Uhr
Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors to Push Adoption Potential for Electrically Conductive Materials
17:48 Uhr
Boris Johnson will nach EU-Gipfel über Handelspakt entscheiden
17:48 Uhr
Prodware: Solid 2020 Half-Year Results Despite Unprecedented Situation
17:48 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Monterey Minerals entdeckt neue Goldader mit bis zu 10,08 g/t Gold
17:47 Uhr
Glatfelter Corporation to Report Earnings on November 3rd
17:45 Uhr
Saudi-Arabiens Finanzminister: Hilfen für arme Länder verlängern
17:45 Uhr
Aéroports de Paris SA: September 2020 traffic figures
17:45 Uhr
IBA - Regulated Information