Infosys Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.10.2020, 16:50 | 92 | 0 |
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - "Our second quarter performance is a clear
reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation
journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client
relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is
visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from
digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues," said Salil Parekh, CEO
and MD . "Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the
continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for
achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally."
25.4% YoY 2.2% YoY CC 25.4% Operating $3.15bn Large INR 12
Digital CC growth margin deal signings Interim DPS,
growth up by 50% YoY
- Q2 revenues grew sequentially by 4.0% in constant currency
- Q2 revenues grew year-on-year by 3.2% in USD; grew by 2.2% in constant
currency
- Q2 Digital revenues at $1,568 million (47.3% of total revenues), year-on-year
growth of 25.4% in constant currency
- Q2 operating margin at 25.4%, increase of 370 basis points year-on-year
- Q2 free cash flow at $674 million; year-on-year growth of 69.8%
- Q2 net profit at $653 million, year-on-year growth of 14.7%
- Q2 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 7.8% from 18.3% in Q2 20
- H1 revenues grew by 1.9% in constant currency
- H1 operating margin at 24.1%
- Declared interim dividend of INR 12 per share
- FY 21 revenue growth guidance revised upward to 2%-3% in constant currency
- FY 21 operating margin guidance revised upward to 23%-24%
1. Financial Highlights - Consolidated results under International Financial
Reporting Standards (IFRS)
For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 For six months ended September
Revenues were $3,312 million, growth of 3.2% 30, 2020 Revenues were $6,433
YoY and 6.1% QoQOperating profit was $840 million, growth of 1.5% YoY
million, growth of 20.7% YoY and 18.7% Operating profit was $1,547
QoQBasic EPS was $0.15, growth of 14.9% YoY million, growth of 15.6% YoY
and 17.0% QoQ Basic EPS was $0.29, growth of
9.5% YoY
"The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating
metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large
deal TCV at $ 3.15 bn and attrition reducing to single digits," said Pravin Rao,
COO . "Employees have been critical part of our success. As a recognition of
their stellar performance, we are giving 100% variable pay along with a special
incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and
