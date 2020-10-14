Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - "Our second quarter performance is a clear

reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation

journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client

relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is

visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue growth and 25.4% growth from

digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues," said Salil Parekh, CEO

and MD . "Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the

continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for

achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally."



25.4% YoY 2.2% YoY CC 25.4% Operating $3.15bn Large INR 12

Digital CC growth margin deal signings Interim DPS,

growth up by 50% YoY







- Q2 revenues grew sequentially by 4.0% in constant currency

- Q2 revenues grew year-on-year by 3.2% in USD; grew by 2.2% in constant

currency

- Q2 Digital revenues at $1,568 million (47.3% of total revenues), year-on-year

growth of 25.4% in constant currency

- Q2 operating margin at 25.4%, increase of 370 basis points year-on-year

- Q2 free cash flow at $674 million; year-on-year growth of 69.8%

- Q2 net profit at $653 million, year-on-year growth of 14.7%

- Q2 voluntary attrition for IT services declined to 7.8% from 18.3% in Q2 20

- H1 revenues grew by 1.9% in constant currency

- H1 operating margin at 24.1%

- Declared interim dividend of INR 12 per share

- FY 21 revenue growth guidance revised upward to 2%-3% in constant currency

- FY 21 operating margin guidance revised upward to 23%-24%



1. Financial Highlights - Consolidated results under International Financial

Reporting Standards (IFRS)



For the quarter ended September 30, 2020 For six months ended September

Revenues were $3,312 million, growth of 3.2% 30, 2020 Revenues were $6,433

YoY and 6.1% QoQOperating profit was $840 million, growth of 1.5% YoY

million, growth of 20.7% YoY and 18.7% Operating profit was $1,547

QoQBasic EPS was $0.15, growth of 14.9% YoY million, growth of 15.6% YoY

and 17.0% QoQ Basic EPS was $0.29, growth of

9.5% YoY





"The strength and resilience of Infosys was fully visible in Q2 with operating

metrics witnessing a healthy increase, broad-based growth, highest ever large

deal TCV at $ 3.15 bn and attrition reducing to single digits," said Pravin Rao,

COO . "Employees have been critical part of our success. As a recognition of

their stellar performance, we are giving 100% variable pay along with a special

incentive for Q2. Additionally, we are rolling out salary increases and Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 6



